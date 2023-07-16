‘It’s Giving Dusty Vibes’: Cynthia Bailey’s Ex Peter Thomas Exposes Hidden Financial Details of Their Former Relationship, Reveals 15 Percent of Her RHOA Pay Went to Sustain His Lifestyle, Fans React

Businessman and reality star Peter Thomas recently appeared on a podcast with Carlos King, a former producer of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and self-proclaimed Reality Show King, to reminisce about his time on the hit Bravo show.

While on the show, the two talked about how he made the show more interesting and was at the core of creating many storylines for his then-wife Cynthia Bailey. According to both King and Thomas, the Bar One owner coached the model through each season — helping her secure her peach to stay on the show.

Social media flipped out when a clip from the show revealed that Thomas was getting paid 15 percent of his wife’s check for his contribution to the show.

According to Thomas, Bailey’s check per season went from $250,000 to $500,000, then to $750,000, and finally to $1 million.

He also stated that his time and energy were factored into a show expense, like the other members of the team that helped her prepare for the show … a la her hair, makeup, and style team.

“You know, everybody they have their glam squad,” the hip-hop entrepreneur said. “You know their stylist and hair and makeup people. I used to take 15 percent. Whenever the check comes in, I’d take 15 percent because I had to keep my s##t up also. You know the time that I was given to you guys [the show] was actually taking away time from my business. So, our agreement was that I would take 15 percent after we paid all our household bills.”

When fans heard the clip, many thought that his getting the 15 percent was crazy.

“He should be ashamed of himself.”

“The point of being a housewife is that the husbands are supposed to be well off and not need a RHOA check. It’s giving broke and opportunistic vibes.”

“When Keeping it Real goes wrong. Nothing wrong w/ holding down your man but Peter always gave me Dusty energy.”

Others understood that this was a business across the board and that he should have been compensated for his presence on the show.

“Why would the husbands work for free, when bravo doesn’t pay them. They are away from their businesses. Hate him or love him, he was the show.”

“So it’s fair the husbands work for FREE? Even the ‘friends’ get paid for their time spent filming. It’s work filming – so Peter should have been paid! Too, there is no Cynthia w/out Peter. HE Is the force behind her longevity. I see no prob with them agreeing to a rev split.”

During the interview, Thomas spoke about their divorce and how he left without taking any money from her. He said that he ended up leaving “$5 million on the table” and that his wife would be enjoying that blessing.

Fans didn’t like that either.

“Saying Cynthia should be lucky he didn’t take anything in their divorce just doesn’t sit right with me. What do you mean you could have taken 5 million dollars? Was it yours to take? We remember her helping you find your business.”

In 2020, Bailey sued Thomas for $170,000 failing to honor the agreements of a loan she gave him for a building he purchased while they were married.

In 2021, she dropped the lawsuit because the two had worked out their issues privately, according to Radar Online.