‘Not the Man She Left ‘RHOA’ for’: Fans Claim That Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill May Have Broken Up After Noticing She Changed Her Instagram Handle and Seeing a Viral Video of Mike Flirting with an Unidentified Woman

There may be trouble in paradise for former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, at least from the standpoint of fans who have taken note of what they’re calling red flags.

The list includes Bailey changing her Instagram handle to her maiden name and the couple failing to post any messages regarding their second wedding anniversary.

Cynthia Bailey ignites breakup rumors from husband Mike Hill after changing her Instagram handle back to her maiden name. Photo:@cynthiabailey/Instagram

At the same time, what also ignited breakup rumors was a recent viral video of a ringless Hill allowing a woman to perform an acrobatic trick on him while holding on to his waist. This event happened on Oct. 10 at what appears to be a bar during an outing for the birthday of Hill’s friend Steve Wilson.

Although details regarding the pair’s current relationship status and when Bailey changed her social media handle are unclear, that didn’t stop fans from sharing their opinions.

The majority of the comments questioned whether Bailey and Hill were headed for a divorce. Several people also mentioned how the couple didn’t publicly celebrate their anniversary on social media.

“Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill are divorcing?”

“Guys did Cynthia and Mike split up? She is no longer Cynthia Bailey-Hill on Instagram…..”

“Today is their anniversary and I haven’t seen or heard anything from either one about it.”

“I went to both their pages yesterday on their anniversary and there was no acknowledgement of the day.”

Mike Hill is spotted at what appears to be a bar without his wedding ring and appeared to be flirting with an unidentified woman. Photo:@kinglifestylebrand/Instagram

Among the previous remarks, others pointed out how Bailey made the decision to leave “RHOA” last year in order to protect her marriage. One wrote, “Not the man she left RHOA for. Chileeee.” Another said, “All the signs were there & she was determined to me Mrs. Hill, left RHOA & everything… she’ll be back for a storyline!”

A third person posted, “She left RHOA because she wanted privacy then this happens.”

Despite what fans call evidence and their reactions, Bailey and Hill have yet to address the breakup rumors.