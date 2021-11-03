Mike Hill Denies Cheating Allegations and Threaten Legal Action a Week After Cynthia Bailey Admitted to Leaving ‘RHOA’ to ‘Protect Marriage’

Cynthia Bailey‘s husband, Mike Hill, denied cheating on the former reality star and threatened to take legal actions against his accuser when he talked to TMZ on Nov. 3.

Earlier this week, the 51-year-old was accused of trying to step out on his marriage by a Twitter user named @Alist_xo. According to The Jasmine Brand, @Alist_xo uploaded numerous screenshots, which included an image of Hill’s alleged Snapchat account and messages exchanged between both parties. In addition to the messages, the Twitter user also posted an explicit photo and an alleged video of Hill’s private parts.

(L-R) Mike Hill denies cheating on Cynthia Bailey and claims he will take legal actions if the allegations continue Photo:@cynthiabailey/Instagram

As the post went viral, an unidentified Instagram user alerted Hill the same day about the cheating rumors circulating on the web. He immediately denied the accusations and claimed that he had contacted his lawyer. Hill also denied having a Snapchat account. Following Hill’s response to the cheating allegations, the tweets from @Alist_xo’s Twitter account were removed.

Days after Hill’s comment, both he and Bailey told TMZ how absurd and “annoying” the cheating rumors were when they were accosted by the gossip outlet at the Los Angeles International Airport. When asked about their relationship status and how they are holding up, Bailey quipped, “We’re great. Rumors are rumors.”

As the conversation shifted to Hill, the sportscaster disclosed he plans to sue the accuser if the allegations don’t cease. He said while answering the photographer’s question about whether he would seek legal actions, “If it continues absolutely. … We’ll take care of it the way it’s supposed to be taken care of.”

Hill added he “has no idea” who the alleged accuser is. He wrapped the conversation by telling the person to “get some help.”

The cheating allegations against Hill come a week after Bailey shared she left “Real Housewives of Atlanta” to protect her marriage. On Oct. 27, the former “RHOA” star disclosed to Page Six that one of the main factors contributing to her decision to walk away from the franchise after 11 years was her husband.

She said while discussing her failed marriage to ex Peter Thomas, “After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike.”

Bailey and Hill, who have been together since 2018, tied the knot last year in Georgia.