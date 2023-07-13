‘She Will Never Find Another Like You: Fans Believe Eva Marcille’s Estranged Husband Michael Sterling Has Given Up His Fight to Win Her Back After Reaching ‘Partial’ Settlement Agreement In Divorce 

Eva Marcille‘s estranged husband, Michael T. Sterling previously vowed to win back his wife, who is ready to call it quits after filing for divorce on March 29. The two have been married for four years, but fans believe he has now given up.

Michael T. Sterling and Eva Marcille. (Photo: @miketsterling/Instagram.)

The former couple have reportedly reached a “partial agreement,” which will be resolved at a later date, as reported by RadarOnline.

Marcille and Sterling were able to negotiate terms without having a mediation. At the time of the divorce filing, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said they were “currently living in a bonafide state of separation.”

Sterling recently shared a video of their children on Instagram, and in another post he gave fans a glimpse of how he cares for his kids.

It features photos of Sterling in the kitchen after making breakfast and photos of their three children before being dropped off at school or day care.

“Just a few daddy duties before heading to Court for my clients,” he wrote in the caption.

Their mother shared two sunflowers emojis in his comment section, which prompted fans to compliment Sterling as a father for caring for their kids while she was away on vacation.

“Responsible, caring, nurturing fathers (daddy’s) are the best. Mike, I’ll give you an A in that department.”

“I see a lil char on those eggs, Mike but ima let you make it no but fr, I love to see this!!”

“Meanwhile, somewhere on a yacht on the coast of Italy, mumsy is doing her vacay.”

“She will never find another like you.”

Fans previously slammed Marcille for requesting child support and primary custody of their two sons, Michael Jr., and Maverick, as well as her 9-year-old daughter, Marley, whom Sterling adopted during the marriage. Marley’s biological father is Marcille’s ex, singer Kevin McCall.

The former “America’s Next Top Model” winner recently revealed that she was “at peace” after her divorce filing though fans did not believe her.

Since the divorce filing, details about Sterling’s involvement in a 2022 car accident have been revealed. As previously reported, the 39-year-old is being sued by the victims who suffered minor injuries due to what they claim was his reckless driving while allegedly being under the influence. Marcille has remained quiet about the case, though Sterling has denied that he was under the influence.