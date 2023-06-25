‘Ain’t No Way You Just Happy’: Eva Marcille Claims She’s ‘At Peace’ After Filing for Divorce from Michael T. Sterling In New Interview, But Fans Are Not Buying It

Eva Marcille is keeping it cute and respectful amid her split from her estranged husband, Michael T. Sterling.

The exes share two biological sons, Michael Jr., 4, and Maverick, 3, and Marcille’s 9-year-old daughter, Marley, whom she shares with ex Kevin McCall. Sterling adopted Marley in 2020, two years after the former couple wed.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum filed for divorce three months ago, seeking legal primary custody of their three children. Fans slammed her for requesting child support for the eldest child that Sterling willingly and legally adopted.

Debate erupts after Eva Marcille demands Michael Sterling pay child support for all three of their children, including her older daughter he adopted. (Photo: @miketsterling/Instagram.)

A recent report revealed the Atlanta attorney’s involvement in lawsuits after being arrested while driving under the influence in February 2022. He has publicly vowed to fight for his family and to win back his wife. Even through all of the gossip and hearsay, Marcille has remained quiet until now.

The 38-year-old model and actress was recently stopped by correspondents from The Shade Room, who asked how she was holding up since her divorce filing.

‘We’re figuring it out,” Marcille said subtly. When asked to elaborate further, she said, “I’m feeling amazing. Life is good.”

She continued, “I’m happy, and I think that’s the thing we forget. We always want to work and want to make money, and what are you doing?’ But no one stops and asks, ‘Are you happy? How’s your heart?’ Being at peace. And being at peace, it feels so good.”

Per usual, fans flooded the outlet’s comment section with long paragraphs and think pieces on how they felt about the “All the Queens Men” star’s remarks.

“She’s at peace after making that nucca pay for kids that aint his!!! What a rip off!!!”

“Every time a celebrity get a divorce they say they happy… yeah ok. It’s ok to not be ok that’s hard to deal with I’m sure. Your family was split apart ain’t no way you just happy about it.

“She used him for his outward appeal but in reality homegirl likes round the way toxic thugs.”

“”Lol I don’t think she really was into that’s man that’s why she such at peace lol but I’m glad she’s happy.. just waiting for #allqueensmenseason3.”

Marcille wore a denim bra with a white striped linen jacket and matching pants. One observer zooming in on her appearance said, “I must haven’t seen Ms Eva in a while she looks different, much skinner and teeth whiter/bigger. I gotta get used to the new look.”

A few suggested there was bad blood between her and Sterling.

In her defense, one person wrote, “Just because she divorced him does not mean he did something to her. Maybe they just grew apart. She wished the man a happy Father’s Day. They ain’t beefing.”

On June 18, Marcille shared a sweet message to her ex who she called “the best father a child could ever deserve.”

“May you know and properly appreciate how much we love you. Your dedication to being the example the representation and the consistency that the kids need and deserve is beyond admirable,” she continued. “It’s beautiful. Enjoy your day today, and know that three little Sterlings would not be who they are without you. Happy Fathers Day.”

Marcille and Sterling walked down the aisle in 2019 on “RHOA.” They announced their departure from the Bravo series in June 2020. She joined Tyler Perry’s show “All the Queens Men” the following year.

Season 3 of the popular series returns on July 20 on BET+.