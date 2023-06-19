Is This the Reason Why Eva Marcille Filed for Divorce? Here Are the Events Leading Up to Eva Marcille Filing for Divorce, Including Her Estranged Husband’s DUI Arrest and Related Lawsuits

Fans have been rooting for Eva Marcille and her estranged husband, Michael T. Sterling, to reconcile after she filed for divorce in March but Sterling vowed to win her back.

The Atlanta-based attorney recently made headlines again after a report revealed he was embroiled in lawsuits after being arrested for driving under the influence in February 2022.

According to court and arresting documents obtained by YouTuber Chronicle Speaks, Sterling was allegedly driving recklessly and the plaintiffs in one of the lawsuits were hurt. On the incident report, the arresting officer said Sterling refused to submit to sobriety and blood tests but his “eyes were red and glassy” and he had the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Michael T. Sterling and Eva Marcille are shown in happier times. (Photo: @miketsterling/Instagram)

Sterling has pleaded not guilty in the state of Georgia’s criminal case, which was filed in September of 2022, but he also has to fight a lawsuit filed in May by the other people involved in the accident.

The vlog wondered aloud if the DUI arrest had anything to do with Marcille’s decision to call it quits with Sterling. Fans agreed it was a valid question and may have been a factor.

“I’m sure Eva was concerned that her funds may be at risk due to her partner’s irresponsible decision to drink and drive, which I believe is not an isolated incident,” one fan commented. “I’m sure this was not the first warning she had given him.”

“Makes sense to me because you don’t up and just divorce your husband who gave you 2 kids and adopted your precious child out of the blue unless you’re being strategic,” another echoed. “Eva ain’t no fool. Marriage is basically a contract and if breaking your contract could save you some bread then why not do it?”

Prior to the news about the divorce announcement and the DUI becoming public, Marcille and Sterling seemed very happy to onlookers. The “All The Queen’s Men” star sent Sterling a “Happy Valentine’s Day forever and ever” in an Instagram post on Feb. 14 that included a clip of them dancing together in a club.

Sterling returned the gesture with an Instagram tribute of his own that showed Marcille sitting on his lap while the two shared a laugh. “My forever Valentine. “I am so in love with you that there isn’t anything else.” Happy St. Valentine’s Day,” he wrote to his wife and captioned the post “#thesterlings.”

Later in February and early March, Marcille attended fashion week in Milan, Italy and Paris, France solo. In hindsight, some asked if the moves were strategic in light of the upcoming announcement.

The stunning model and actress filed for divorce from Sterling on March 23. She cited irreconcilable differences and said the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” in court documents.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille told People in a statement. “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

However, Sterling has made it clear he has no intention of giving up easily. “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being,” he told The Jasmine Brand. “I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.”

The couple share three children — 9-year-old daughter Marley Rae, whom Marcille had with ex-Kevin McCall and Sterling adopted after the two married — 4-year-old Michael Sterling Jr. and 3-year-old Maverick Sterling.

On May 14, Sterling wished Marcille happy Mother’s Day in an Instagram post, referring to her as his “wife and our family’s matriarch.” He also doubled-down on his resolve to fight for his marriage in the hashtags writing, “#thesterlings” and “#itaintovertilgodsaysitsover.”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum replied, “Thank you,” accompanied by a sunflower emoji.

One YouTube user summarized a popular sentiment among fans about the surprising divorce.

“Basically in a nutshell… Him and Eva still love each other. Theyre just doing this so that the kids money doesn’t get touched. It’s just a safety thing. They’re going to be back together,” the user wrote in the comments of Chronicle Speaks’ video. “That’s why it’s not a big hubbub to anyone or even them. She or both of them are playing chess with the government rn so they’re good couple wise probably.”