‘I No Longer Want to be Careless’: Nick Cannon Admits He’s a Bad ‘Juggler’ When It Comes to His 12 Kids, Hints at Getting a Vasectomy

After fathering 12 children with six different women, Nick Cannon has said he’s open to getting a vasectomy.

In a recent interview with therapist and relationship expert Dr. Laura Berman, the multi-hyphenate entertainer admitted that while financially he’s in a good place to take care of his children, he finds it “challenging” to make enough time for all of his kids.

The 42-year-old said he’s a “sh—y juggler” when it comes to balancing all of the things he has on his plate.

Nick Cannon with his 2-year-old twins, Zillion and Zion (Pictured: @nickcannon/Instagram)

“I’ve definitely contemplated deeply. I no longer want to be careless. I want to be a lot more intentional with life, especially when dealing with creating life because I love all my children, but I probably wasn’t intentional,” Cannon answered in response to Berman asking if a vasectomy might be in his future.

“I was kind of like, ‘Oh if it happens, amazing! God’s miracle.’ Where now I have 12. So, no matter how much money you make, you can’t buy time,” he continued. “So, I want to be intentional in all of their lives currently and I don’t want to spread anyone else any thinner than they already are.”

Cannon made the comments during an episode of Berman’s “The Language of Love” podcast that was uploaded to YouTube on Father’s Day, June 18. The episode is nearly an hour long and finds the “Wild ‘N Out” creator candidly discussing his personal life.

Berman, the self-described “Love Minister,” said she did the interview because she wanted to highlight that the actor is “extremely earnest and well intentioned,” despite public perception about his decision to have so many children.

Cannon, who revealed he has a nursery in his office at work, said he makes a concerted effort to see all of his kids as much as possible. They include twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and eight children under 3 years of age, including his second set of twins Zion and Zillion, Zen (deceased), Legendary, Onyx, Rise, Beautiful and Halo.

“I struggle with the idea of attempting to be everywhere at once because, one, we know that’s impossible, but I still try to do it,” Cannon said. “I try my best to make sure that my presence is felt each and every day … Every ounce of my free time is dedicated to my children.”

The children’s mothers include ex-wife Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole. Cannon made it clear he and Carey no longer have any romantic involvement and are strictly co-parents.

As for the other five mothers, Cannon said he’s not in intimate relationships with all of them, but “it varies.”

Despite admitting to stretching himself too thin with his current dozen kids, he hasn’t completely ruled out the idea of having another child because most of his were unplanned.

“Only God can let me know when I’m done,” Cannon replied when asked if God told him to have all his babies.

“I’ve never heard that clarity, but I’ve heard ‘Yo, you’re going to be a father of many. You’re a great influence, your lineage, your offspring are going to do great things.’ ”

Social media users had mixed feelings about Cannon’s interview. Reactions include:

“The most sensible and responsible thing I have ever heard him say,” wrote one.

“This man has to be surrounded around people like this women that are yes men that laugh with him and encourage this behavior …he brought women into each others space but doesn’t want them to be able to get from under his control and actually have healthy relationships with a real man that would love with exclusively,” another commented on YouTube.

Cannon’s interview aired nearly one week after his ex, Jessica White, wrote a lenthgty now-deleted Instagram post detailing how she is healing from their eight-year relationship.

The model also announced she reached out to the comedian to inform him she would be discussing more of the time they shared together on the new season of “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta,” but he never replied publicly.

Find out what more she has to say when “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” airs next Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. EST.