‘Take Notes MFs’: Ice-T Hits Back at Critics Who Question His and Coco Austin’s Parenting Style of Their Daughter Chanel

Ice-T is speaking out after he was asked about his and his wife Coco Austin‘s parenting style.

The married couple shares a 7-year-old daughter, Chanel Marrow, and the proud mom often shares pictures of herself twinning with her mini-me on social media. The former video vixen is also known to be criticized for her decisions when it comes to Chanel but her husband has always had her back.

Coco Austin, Ice-T, and daughter Chanel attend a screening party for “Avatar 2” on Dec. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor took to Twitter recently to let the world know how he felt about people talking about his and Austin’s parenting style, and he did not mince his words.

“Today an Interviewer asked me how Coco and I feel about people talking s—t about our parenting of Chanel… F em ALL..! Coco and I are the BEST Parents of all time! Take notes MFs!! lol,” he tweeted.

Fans reacted by showing Ice-T — whose born name is Tracy Marrow — some support.

“You and Coco are a power couple that some people can’t handle because of envy,” replied one fan. “Keep being You!!”

“Your daughter is adorable! She seems very happy in her pics and videos. As far as I’m concerned you’re doing a great job Mom and Dad,” noted another fan.

“I don’t understand why anyone would ask someone that,” added a third. “Raise your kiddo how y’all want, it’s your kiddo. People are so strange lol You have such a beautiful family.”

Austin and her husband have been criticized on social media for their parenting skills in the past. During an appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show last November, Austin responded to critics after she gave her daughter a bath in a sink to save time and was dragged on social media.

“I know I’m a good mother,” she said during an appearance on “The Tamron Hall show. “I’ve dedicated the last six years. Putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her, and you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people.”

Hall also shared a clip of Marrow surprising his wife with a sweet video message where he praised her parenting, moving Austin to tears.

“This is a shout-out going to my wife Coco. You are the most incredible person I’ve ever met, the nicest person I’ve ever met, and the best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine.”

The “Colors” rapper also spoke about his parenting in May while appearing on the podcast, “That Moment with Daymond John.” Marrow — who has two adult children from previous relationships, 47-year-old LeTesha Marrow and 31-year-old Tracy Marrow Jr. — explained that he is more present with his youngest child due to where he is in his life. He also said Chanel still sleeps in the bed with the couple, along with their fur baby.

“I think the difference with Chanel and my other kids is I’m very conscious of this baby,” he said. “I had my daughter when I was in high school, I was rippin’ and running. So it was presents over presence. I wasn’t there.”

The 65-year-old actor is currently starring on “Law & Order: SVU” and also began a podcast in February, “Ice-T’s Daily Game,” where the artist provides listeners with his wisdom and inspirational quotes.