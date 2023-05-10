‘This Man Had Other Kids’: Ice-T and Coco Austin’s 7-Year-Old Daughter Still Sleeps In the Bed with Them, Rapper Explains Why He’s ‘More Connected’ to Her Than Other Children

Ice-T is so connected with his and Coco Austin’s 7-year-old daughter, Chanel, that he still allows her to sleep in the bed with them.

(From left) Coco Austin, Ice-T, Chanel. (Photo: @icet/Instagram)

The New Jersey native discussed their uncommon sleeping arrangement while talking to businessman Daymond John on the latest episode of his podcast, “That Moment with Daymond John.”



On Tuesday, May 9, Ice-T, whose proper name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, shared how strong of a bond he and Chanel have compared to his two older children; 47-year-old LeTesha Marrow and 31-year-old Tracy Jr.

“I think the difference with Chanel and my other kids is I’m very conscious of this baby,” he shared. “I had my daughter when I was in high school, I was rippin’ and running. So it was presents over presence. I wasn’t there.”



Ice-T shares his firstborn with Adrienne Marrow.

He continued explaining that his son was born while he was “distracted” by his growing career as a rapper.

“You know I ain’t never been famous before, this was a whole new thing. So I’m distracted by that,” the 65-year-old said.

During the mid-’80s, Ice-T and singer Darlene Otiz were a power couple within the hip-hop community before he received a record deal. During their relationship, Tracy Jr. was born.

The “New Jack Hustler” rapper became a father to Chanel when he was 57 years old and while he was an already seasoned vet in the rap industry. Though he wasn’t as active as he should’ve been while raising his elder children, Ice-T’s now relaxed lifestyle has given him the luxury of fully experiencing fatherhood.

“I’m comfortable, I’m in a cruise pattern. I was there when Coco was pregnant, I went to the hospital, and Chanel still sleeps in the bed with us,” He said. “I’m so much more connected to her than my other kids.”

Austin gave birth to her only daughter on Nov. 28, 2015, when she was 44 years old.

I wake up every morning with 3 girls….. lol #TheIceFamily pic.twitter.com/v87QJYl2R3 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 28, 2019

Though Ice-T was speaking his truth, some fans responded to his statement under The Shade Room’s Instagram post by suggesting that the “Law and Order: SVU” actor should’ve chosen his words more carefully to avoid potentially hurting his older children’s feelings.

“Let’s normalize saying things that won’t have children from previous relationships feel slighted.”



“Bc he’s older and more mature. It happens. Sucks for the other kids (i can relate), but nice for their little sister.”



“Now why would you say that out loud Ain even know this man had other kids”

While a few have shared their concerns, Ice-T stated that having a child during the second half of a person’s life is a “reset,” which he considers to be “a beautiful thing.”

In a previous interview on V-103’s “The Big Tigger Morning Show,” Ice-T confessed that having a daughter at his age reactivated his life.

“I got back healthy,” he admitted. “I’m now back in the gym, I’m looking good, sharp, I’m strong – I gotta live. I can’t go anywhere. I gotta keep chasing these bags, you know what I’m saying? I got a baby girl.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ice-T revealed his daughter’s desire to have a career as a doctor. The Marrows are always sharing funky videos together via Instagram or TikTok.