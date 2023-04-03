‘This Baby Right Here Really Activated My Life’: Ice-T Says His Life Started Over When He Had His Daughter Chanel at 57

Ice-T says having his second daughter after the age of 50 reset his life.

The 65-year-old — whose legal name is Tracy Lauren Marrow — has a 7-year-old daughter named Chanel with his wife of more than 20 years, CoCo Austin, and he credited the little girl for keeping him motivated.

The “Colors” rapper talked about raising his youngest daughter during an appearance on V-103’s “The Big Tigger Morning Show” on March 25.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: Coco Austin, Ice-T, and daughter Chanel attend a screening party for Avatar 2 on December 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Muhammad Ali said it best, ‘When a man has a child in the second half of his life, after 50, it resets his life.’ It started my life over,” he told the show’s hosts.

“I got back healthy, I’m now back in the gym, I’m looking good, sharp, I’m strong – I gotta live. I can’t go anywhere. I gotta keep chasing these bags, you now what I’m sayin’? I got a baby girl.”

The “Law & Order: SVU” star also has two adult children. Marrow is the father to a 47-year-old daughter named LeTesha Marrow, whom he had with his high school sweetheart, Adrienne. The actor also shares a 31-year-old son, Ice Tracy Marrow Jr., with his ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz.

So proud of Ice ! It was a great day!! #hollywoodstar pic.twitter.com/RntI54us3e — Coco (@cocosworld) February 17, 2023

Ice-T went on to say that having a young child motivated him in life, while praising his wife.

“I’ve got two [other] kids, but this baby right here really activated my life. You gotta do it right,” he said. “I’m with somebody I love. Me and Coco have been together 22 years, so I’m in a good place. But, then again, don’t talk about too much, ‘cuz you’ll jinx it.”

When asked whether or not he and his wife plan on having more children, Ice-T said, “One and done.”

The father of three was recently joined by his family when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles last month. During his speech at the unveiling ceremony, he thanked his loved ones while foreshadowing a career in entertainment for his look-a-like daughter.

“Let me shout out my family. My son, my daughter, Coco my wife. Chananay, who obviously is in the position to stand behind one of these podiums one day, because she has no fear of the stage,” the rapper said of Chanel, who hilariously crashed the ceremony earlier when she heard her name and thought she was supposed to go on the stage.

However, the proud dad also noted Chanel’s desire to be a doctor, but he’s hoping she’ll become a ‘plastic surgeon” because “that ain’t goin’ outta business.”

For now, Chanel is working on her own career in entertainment after she recently signed with the modeling and talent company, Zuri Agency.