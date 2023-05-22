‘One Thing They Can TWIST and Hype Up for Clicks’: Ice-T Warns Artists to be Careful About Appearing on Podcasts and Being Using for Clickbait

Podcasts have become a major resource for rappers and hip-hop artists to freely express themselves about various subjects unrelated to music.

However, West Coast legend Ice-T advises other artists against appearing on podcasts for interviews and exposure opportunities.

Actor/rapper Ice-T visits SiriusXM Studios on Nov. 14, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

The rapper-turned-actor recently issued a warning to his fellow artists on Twitter, cautioning them and suggesting that with podcasts, there’s the potential for their words to be twisted and hyped up for “clicks.”

“Artist Public Service: Doing Interviews can be risky if you Don’t know what you’re doing… They will talk to you for hours hoping you say one thing they can TWIST and hype up for clicks,” he tweeted on May 12. “Unfortunately most podcast have now DEVOLVED to this BS. Just sayin’.”

Most fans agree with Ice-T’s tweet, which received over 172 retweets and over 1,236 likes.

“I call it audio baiting when they do that on podcasts. It’s like the idea of click bait but for audio communication contents,” wrote one person.

A second said, “Yep. They chop it up to sound bites that will grab attention without any context.”

“Finally someone with the truth!!!” echoed a third.

Meanwhile, dozens asked, “When does your podcast come out ice.”

The 65-year-old launched his own podcast, “Ice-T’s Daily Game,” in February, where he shares positive messages and words of affirmation.

The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor provides listeners with inspirational quotes and wisdom on weekdays — something Ice-T said he’s always enjoyed doing to help people “better their lives.”

“I’ve always enjoyed sharing motivational quotes and words of wisdom to help people better their lives,” he stated in a press release. “I started sharing quotes on social media and my fans loved it so much, they wanted me to share it daily.”

With each episode, Ice-T shares a quote or words of wisdom that “will reach the right people and bring them up to speed on the daily game of life.”

One example of his daily affirmations is, “ICE COLD FACT: Don’t waste your energy Worrying about those that don’t give a F about You.” Another affirmation said, “At some point, you’re gonna realize…that if you don’t go get it… it’s not gonna get got.”

Fans love the new podcast, including one fan who noted, “This #podcast is giving me life right now…@IceTsDailyGame Thank you, @FINALLEVEL.”

Ice-T’s podcast is much different than the podcasts that give life to some of the most viral and controversial moments and interviews in hip-hop culture.

Other podcasts like “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” with hosts Wallo67 and Gillie Da Kid, N.O.R.E’s “Drink Champs,” and “The Joe Budden Podcast” often have been criticized for their two- and three-hour-long interviews with rappers.

Wallo67 and Gillie Da Kid are known to also interview producers, actors, and comedians directly connected to hip-hop, such as Jermaine Dupri, Michael B. Jordan, and Kevin Hart. Critics slammed the duo in February 2023 for interviewing J. Prince, and allowing him to call out Offset for his alleged beef with Takeoff before his death.

“Drink Champs” previously faced backlash after Kanye West appeared on the show, where he spread false narratives about George Floyd‘s death.

West came under fire after he suggested that Floyd died from fentanyl and not as a result of former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.

In April 2022, Joe Budden was called out after offering his support for rapper Tory Lanez, who has since been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He compared the shooting to Evelyn Lozada and Chad Johnson’s domestic violence incident.