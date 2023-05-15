‘A Mother Who’s Been Through It All’: Brian McKnight’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out Amid Drama Between the Singer and His Estranged Children Over Abandonment Claims

Brian McKnight’s ex-wife, Julie McKnight, has spoken out after the R&B singer went on Instagram to dispute allegations from critics who accused him of abandoning his older children.

McKnight and Julie were married from 1990 to 2003 and share two children together; Brian McKnight Jr. and Niko McKnight.

The 53-year-old also has a daughter, Briana McKnight, whom he fathered during the marriage with a woman named Patricia Driver.

Last week, the “Back at One” singer addressed the public scrutiny he’s been facing for publicly acknowledging the children he shares with his current wife, Leilani Malia Mendoza, while seemingly overlooking his older biological children.

Mendoza has two children from a previous relationship, Jack and Julia, aka Jules. In late January, the McKnights welcomed a son together and received backlash for naming the newborn after the NAACP Image Award winner, who already has a son named Brian.

Unfortunately, the couple lost their first son, Kekoa Matteo, last year.

In his video, McKnight revealed that he loves his blended family, stating that he doesn’t regret naming his son after him, “I want him and the world to know that he is the one that is my true legacy,” he shared.

The songwriter further explained that he has no relationship with his adult children and said their estrangement came from a mutual decision. He continued to unapologetically defend his parenting approach, stating, “I post about the children with whom I do have relationships with.”

Brian McKnight really thought this was it? pic.twitter.com/JkN16hTsQw — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 12, 2023

While McKnight’s ex-wife’s initial response to his videos was a cryptic post suggesting he “Just. Stop Talking,” Julie decided to come back with a video of her own.

The 51-year-old maintained positive energy amid the drama in a nearly two-minute video.

“Hi family, just here to say thank you,” she said. “We appreciate you, we see you, we hear you, we feel it. We thank you. Thank you for your love, thank you for your support, thank you for your kind words. Thank you for your strength, thank you for your stories that let us know that you understand.”

She continued describing the turmoil she and her family have endured as a part of life, saying, “The best way to learn from it, the best way to prosper in it is to elevate, stay positive.”

As her video closed, Julie urged her followers to keep their vibrations high and confirmed that she and her two boys are all right.

“This thing called Life,” the singer’s caption read, “Thank you @emilykingmusic for always bringing me back to a happy place #tribe #mamabear2023 #dontpokethebear #wegood”

Many commenters applauded Julie’s response and issued their support her way.

“This is the voice and warmth of a mother who’s been through it all and come out on the other side stronger. We see you, we respect you and we continue to wish you the best. Thank you for speaking up!”

“What auntie said was f dat man and the ground he walks on….. karma will get him peace and blessing.”

“This is what the combo of owning your peace, controlling the narrative, bridling your tongue and smiling thru the BS looks like. I’m glad I got to see it because I be struggling kudos to her! Stay ELEVATED by any means necessary.”

“That lady went through something.”

According to Theybf_daily, McKnight’s older son Niko also reacted to his father’s post in a now-deleted Instagram story: “nothing but positivity on this side bozo stay tuned lol.”

The “Anytime” singer has yet to respond to his ex-wife’s video.