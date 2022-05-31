‘Overwhelming Grief’: Master P. Announces the Death of His Daughter, Aspiring Actress Tytyana Miller

Thoughts and prayers are pouring in for rapper Master P., born Percy Miller, and his family after the hip-hop mogul revealed that his daughter Tytyana Miller has died at age 29.

The 52-year-old businessman shared the devastating news on Monday, May 30, via an Instagram post, expressing that his family was “dealing with an overwhelming grief” over the loss of his child.

Master P shares photo with daughter Tytyana @masterp/ Instagram

“We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve,” he wrote. “We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Tytyana had long struggled with addiction, which was highly documented on the WE tv reality series “Growing Up Hip Hop.” TMZ has reported that paramedics arrived at a home in the San Fernando Valley area around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, and found the young woman dead at the scene; she was not taken to the hospital.

Tributes from celebrity friends and fans soon began to flow in the comments section, with many sharing their thoughts and prayers, including fellow rapper Snoop Dogg who shared, “I’m here for u and the family. Stay strong. P.”

“Sorry to read this man,” expressed one fan. “We’ll give you all the privacy and prayers you need. God is with you and the family. May he watch over you all in Jesus Name.”

“Spiritually she has transcended …forever she will be with you,” commented another person. A third supporter wrote, “My condolences to you and your family!! May God give you protection and understanding in these very difficult times!”

A fourth online user highlighted that “#mentalhealth is real” before adding, “Lord knows. Im livin it. God please be with you and your family Master P. # Condolences.”

Master P. later shared a photo of him with his late daughter, writing, “Life is too short.” He added, “Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive. #TYTY Love You #missyou #GodGotUs Family over everything.”

The No Limit founder shared Tytyana with his ex-wife Sonya Miller; the pair share seven children together, including rapper and actor Romeo. The “Honey” star and new father mourned his little sister and aspiring actress online, writing, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve.”

He continued, “We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. – RM”

Tatyana’s cause of death has not been revealed.