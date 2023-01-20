‘This is For Publicity’: Romeo Miller Shuts Down Rumor That His Feud with Father Master P Was for TV

Romeo Miller denied claims made by individuals who believe his previous feud with father Master P was a publicity stunt created to intensify interest in his return to “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” season 7.

The rapper stopped by Baller Alert for an exclusive interview after his “Rap Snacks: Disrupt 2023 Summit Panel” conference was finished. During his interview, Miller discussed his and his father’s path to reconciliation following their explosive back-and-forth drama.

Romeo Miller and his dad Master P. (Photo: @romeomiller/Instagram.)

When asked if viewers will be able to see Miller and Master P’s story unfold, the 33-year-old revealed the situation happened after “GUHH” was finished filming.

“I shot that before all of that, so people were saying this is for publicity and this and that, but umm my thing is this is just about life,” Romeo said.

Understanding his role as a celebrity, Miller noted that having people’s eyes on him is a guarantee, however, that’s not going to stop him from living in his truth.

“If you’re going to be a celebrity, if you’re going to be a public figure, you know … you’re going to have to have some things bleed out and deal with it.”



Through all of his and his father’s Instagram shade, Miller recognized communication as a key tool that can transform an issue into a simple solution.

“It’s all about communication, no family is perfect.”

Miller and his rapping mogul father were the faces of several headlines back in December after Miller called out Master P for recognizing the tragic death by suicide of dancer and DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who is someone Master P does not know.

In a now-expired Insta Story post, Miller inquired about how his father honored tWitch’s heartbreaking story but continued to avoid his own children who may suffer from depression or suicide.

Fans inferred that Miller was referring to the death of his younger sister Tatyana Miller, who struggled with substance abuse and eventually died from a fentanyl overdose.

After Miller’s call-out, Master P responded by stating that his son was only trying to get sympathy from fans, writing that he “wont tolerate disrespect.”

That is why it came as a surprise to fans when Miller revealed through Instagram that he and his father reconciled just as 2022 was ending.

“In order to be used you have to be willing to be misunderstood and humiliated sometimes,” Miller started his lengthy post writing.

Romeo and Master P mend fences and patch things up just in time for the new year ⏰ pic.twitter.com/VvXexYhgbD — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) January 1, 2023

“Today, December 31, me and my father @masterp had very hard conversations; ironically outside in the rain, but in order for any generation to grow, that communication has to be had and reciprocated on both sides.”

Miller ended her caption by dedicating this whole process to his sister, “#ForTyTy,” he wrote.