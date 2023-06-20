‘I Have Good Days and Bad Days’: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Single Life and Moving on Following Her Divorce from Cory Hardrict  

Tia Mowry is slowly learning amid her newfound journey of self-discovery that while change is inevitable it also can be very difficult.

The “Sister, Sister” alum discussed her battle with change while on the daytime talk show “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.” One way Mowry said she’s embracing the change has come through her chopping off inches of her hair, which she described as a “rebirth.”

Tia Mowry shares her new outlook on life following her divorce from Cory Hardrict. (Pictured: Tia Mowry on ‘TODAY with Hoda & Jenna’/YouTube)

“I feel like hair, it holds a lot of memories and experiences. And I am now, you know, on this new chapter and I was like, ‘Let’s start over.’ And it is okay to start over,” she shared.

With several titles under her belt such as a mom, actress, entrepreneur and author, Mowry explained how difficult it became to figure out who she was without those titles.

“Sometimes I feel like as women, we get lost in those roles. It’s very easy for us to put everybody first. I’m definitely a people pleaser,” she confessed. “I think it’s okay to sacrifice and to put others first at times. But you cannot lose yourself. If you do that too much, then there is no balance.”

“It’s really important for you to fill up your cup,” the 44-year-old continued before she explained what her future looked like moving forward.

“I am just going on this journey you know of rediscovery, learning you know who is Tia Mowry? Who is Tia Mowry now? It has not been easy; it’s hard. But, I will say I have peace. Umm, there is a sense of freedom. I am the author and the writer of my story,” said the mother of two.

As Mowry continues figuring out who is as a single woman and living life her own desired way, she grabs onto little bits of happiness. “I have good days and bad days,” Mowry revealed.

Despite the darkness, she said she still sees “the sun” at the end of the tunnel, adding, “It feels good, it feels good to be living and coming back to myself.”

The biggest and most recent change in Mowry’s life came from her public divorce from her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict. The former couple was previously married for 14 years, but spent 22 years together. Their divorce was officially finalized in April, with both parties granted shared and joint custody of their two children; 11-year-old Creed and 5-year-old Cairo.

Toward the end of her interview, Mowry noted that the key to making her and Hardrict’s co-parenting relationship work is by putting their children first.

“When I just look at them, it’s easy,” she said.

The exact reason for Mowry and Hardrict’s split has yet to be revealed. However, Hardrict has disputed rumors about him cheating and dating other women since she filed for divorce last October.

“Nah, I don’t got no girlfriend. Got my kids,” he previously said on Instagram Live.

The “All American: Homecoming” star recently talked about his kids and the importance of Black fathers in an exclusive interview with People magazine.

He said, “I instill in them every day the basic principles of life and prepare them for what the real world will look like, even though it may seem different to because they have parents who are celebrities.”

“I love being with my kids and I love seeing them happy,” the actor shared. “I’m very proud of and excited for them and their future… We have great times together.”

In addition to the article, Hardrict shared adorable photos of him caring for Cairo and Cree in a Father’s Day post on Instagram.