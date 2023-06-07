‘We Love That for You’: Tia Mowry Says She’s Enjoying Life as Single Woman After Ending 14-Year Marriage to Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry appears to be enjoying life as a single woman.

The 44-year-old actress recently finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, after 14 years of marriage and 22 years together. The former couple share two children; 11-year-old Cree and 5-year-old Cairo.

Tia Mowry, Cairo Hardrict, Cory Hardrict, Cree Hardrict. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

Since their initial separation last October, Mowry has reintroduced herself to fans and frequently uses her social media platforms to connect with her supporters on a deeper level.

Mowry often shares inspirational posts and messages, but her latest tweet was met with endless support from fans.

On Wednesday, June 7, the “Sister, Sister” alum tweeted, “Walking in life with purpose and intension.” To date, her tweet has over 21k views, 126 retweets, and over 458 likes.

Nearly a dozen replied “Amen” or shared emojis of red hearts and praying hands. Overall, it appears that her followers are more than supportive of her “intentional” journey.

One fan wrote, “So be it.”

Another said, “Get it giiiirrrllll we LOVE that for you.”

A third wrote, “Because I want you to be great…it’s intention.”

Get it giiiirrrllll 🫶🏽 we LOVE that for you. — ♛Ⓢнσиιє.Jαу♛ (@IamShonieJay) June 7, 2023

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story, she shared another positive message taken from another inspirational page. It read, “Don’t let the discomfort of growth trick you into thinking you are regressing.”

As part of her new era, Mowry recently shed some “old memories” after doing the big chop and cutting off inches of her curly hair last week. The mother of two described the experience as a “bittersweet” moment as she embraces “the beauty of vulnerability.”

“The overwhelming support and love I’ve received since sharing my new look has been truly heartwarming,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of her getting her hair cut. “This haircut represents so much more than just a change in appearance; it’s a symbol of self-discovery and embracing the beauty of vulnerability.”

Mowry shared the entire process of her big chop along with other fun clips featuring her daughter. In a voice-over for the video, she explained what rocking a pixie cut personally means to her.

“Hair holds memories whether good or bad. It stays around and that weight is carried on your shoulders,” she said before revealing that she does the big chop every few years.

“No longer trying to outrun the past but instead to embrace the future. For me, It’s about letting go of the pain and leaving room for new growth and abundance,” she continued. “There is something really freeing about this experience. And I, instantly, feel lighter. This is a fresh start. A new season. This is rebirth.”

Mowry’s post has attained over 3 million views and over half a million likes from her supportive and loyal fanbase.