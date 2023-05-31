‘Just Tell Us What He Did’: Tia Mowry’s Newest Photo Dump Goes Left After Fans Connect Her Shady Caption to Her Split from Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry has decided to let go of “old memories” after embarking on another big chop journey and cutting off inches of her curly hair.

On Tuesday, May 30, the “Sister, Sister” actress shared photos of her new pixie cut while reflecting on the inspiration behind her grand decision.

Tia Mowry shows off her new pixie cut. (Pictured: @tiamowry/Instagram)

“There’s something so bittersweet about a nice chop,” she penned on Instagram. “It feels like a release of old memories, both good & bad, but also, an exciting start to a new era.”



Mowry continued writing, “I’m ready to embark on this chapter of my journey, and everyone knows that there’s nothing more monumental to mark it with than a fresh cut.”

Her photo amassed over 91,000 likes from fans, with over 1,900 comments from users who deemed her latest style as “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “amazing.”

It wasn’t long before Mowry’s message was shared by The Shade Room, where its comment section wasn’t so welcoming of the 44-year-old’s coiffure.

Many users underneath the outlet’s post couldn’t seem to appreciate Mowry’s hairdo. Some felt the mother of two’s caption had a snide undertone directed toward her now-ex-husband, Cory Hardrict.

“She keep throwing shade , just tell us what he did.”



“She dragging it now…”

“Girl we get it u divorced.”

Per previous reports, Mowry and Hardrict announced their split last October for reasons Mowry later would describe as her need to focus on her happiness. Since then the “Family Reunion” star has welcomed fans on her new journey of healing as she maneuvers through life as a new single mother.

I love me some @TiaMowry and her free spirit. Watching her content is always refreshing for me❣️ — Sammy • Sosa 💫 (@Simply_BuBBz126) May 28, 2023

The couple’s divorce was officially finalized in April, with both parties granted shared and joint custody of their two children; 11-year-old Cree and 5-year-old Cairo.



Regardless of critics’ opinions, there stood a good number of users who inferred that Mowry’s haircut symbolizes her permanently closing the door on her and Hardrict’s former union.

“Now she ain’t never goin back to her ex husband once you cut that hair off it’s over over lol.”

“Once you cut your hair it’s done done. Sorry to that man.”

While many have their own theories about why Mowry chopped off her luscious curls, this isn’t the first time she chose to trim her hair. In 2020, the “4U by Tia” founder traded in her shoulder-length coils for a short, tousled style.

In an interview with Refinery29, Mowry candidly revealed that her decision to do the big chop came after multiple devastations that year.

“Between the natural disasters to worrying about viruses and then the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant,” she said. “I just wanted to chop my hair off and start over.”

She continued noting how she hid her hair while slowly rising to fame, “My curly hair was seen as problematic and inconvenient, and it made me insecure.”



However, all of that changed once Mowry witnessed a rise in the natural hair movement.

“I felt like, ‘If this is what God gave me, I am gonna roll with it,’” she added.

The natural hair movement is aimed at encouraging Black women across the globe to proudly wear their Afro-textured hair. This can vary between braids, cornrows, twists, and whatever else they desire without corporate America deeming it as unprofessional.

From the looks of Mowry’s social media accounts and her natural hair-care beauty line, she has definitely learned to embrace and love the strands that flow and grow straight from her head.