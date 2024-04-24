‘The Call Is Coming from Inside the House’: Kandi Burruss Fans Blame Mama Joyce for Renewed Rumors Claiming Singer’s Marriage to Todd Tucker Is Headed Toward Divorce

Forget what you heard, Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker are not headed toward a divorce.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” veteran shut down speculation that her marriage is in shambles during a recent interview, and some fans believe the culprit behind the salacious hearsay is none other than her mother, Mama Joyce.

“Todd and I are not breaking up. We are going very strong,” she told host Sherri Shepherd when she appeared on the “Sherri” show on April 22. “I don’t know who makes these rumors up and starts it on the blogs or whatever, but Todd and I doing great,” Burruss added. Talk of the relationship failing is not new, as the pair have faced negative discourse since they began dating in 2011.

Kandi Burruss’ fans think Mama Joyce is to blame for recent rumors the singer is planning to divorce her husband Todd Tucker. (Photos: kandi/Instagram, todd167/Instagram)

The singer’s mother has been especially critical of the TV producer throughout the years. Even now, Burruss’ fans are convinced that the latest round of divorce rumors may be linked back to the family’s matriarch.

“The call is coming from inside the house…. Aka MAMA JOYCE,” wrote an individual when the XSCAPE member’s remarks were shared by The Shade Room. Another person echoed a similar take when they commented, “Mama Joyce back in the streets with the hood reporting I see (Phaedra’s voice).”

Like no offence to Mama Joyce or Kandi or Todd, but we all know Mama Joyce is gonna do whatever the hell she wants to do and say 🫠 we’ve seen this play out a hundred times! #rhoa pic.twitter.com/uu4xI3MGSS — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) June 5, 2023

Tucker was in the audience, looking on as his wife defended their marriage, at times giving a nod of approval. Still, not everyone is convinced that trouble is not brewing in the Tucker-Burruss household.

“Whenever they say ‘going very strong’ something happened,” wrote a skeptic. Another comment read, “Couples always say this right before they break up.” Although, at least one person suggested that “She not leaving that man ! if her momma couldn’t break them up , NO ONE CAN.”

For the better part of the last decade, the 74-year-old has accused “The Wiz” Broadway show co-producer of spending her daughter’s money and latching himself to Burruss to secure his comfortable luxury lifestyle. When they met, Tucker was a producer on “RHOA.”

Mama Joyce has no respect for Todd! She is always disrespecting him, and Kandi allows it! Now if Todd divorces, I wouldn't be surprised! #BravoCon https://t.co/SaARVP2OGt — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) October 17, 2022

In 2022, Mama Joyce told BravoCon attendees, “If I could have replaced Todd, I probably would pick anyone that had a decent job … That was in the financial realm that she was in. I just think that she should have married someone that was on the same financial scale,” seemingly confirming that she still disapproves of her son-in-law.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, and Tucker penned a message about their union.

“Many people didn’t believe in our union but over time they saw the vision that was bigger than us all. I am truly blessed to have Kandi as my wife. I look forward to the next 10 yrs and beyond with my wife, my partner in Life, my family,” read some of his post.

The duo tied the knot in 2014, marking the first marriage for both. They welcomed two children, son Ace Wells and daughter Blaze, in 2016 and 2019, respectively. She was already a mother to daughter Riley, and Tucker was a father to his adult daughter Kaela.

After 14 seasons on “RHOA,” the Bedroom Kandi founder announced she would not be returning for season 16, but it remains uncertain if her departure is for good.