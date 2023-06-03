‘She’s Choosing Friends’: Staffers of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Reportedly Upset and ‘Walking On Eggshells’ Despite Successful First Season, Many Are In Fear of Losing Their Job

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been renewed for a second season after receiving an average of 5.2 million weekly viewers for its debut season.

However, staffers on the show are reportedly worried about their jobs as Hudson is rumored to be cleaning house. Hudson’s talk show replaced the vacancy left after “The Ellen Degeneres Show” ended after 19 seasons.

The “Respect” actress is making some staff changes for the upcoming season and has workers “walking on eggshells” after multiple producers were fired.

Jennifer Hudson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022, in New York City. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

According to a May 21 report from Page Six, several employees from Ellen’s show stayed on to work on Hudson’s show in addition to the EGOT winner’s publicist, Lisa Kasteler, and her assistant, Walter Williams III, who came on as executive producers.

The outlet claims that many staffers have issues with Hudson’s bringing Williams and Kasteler to join her show. Several producers have reportedly been let go, with one source describing it as a “bloodbath.”

According to a new report from Radar Online, the talk show host is doing layoffs, and multiple producers already have been let go.

“Instead of hiring proven people with experience, she’s choosing friends,” the source claimed. “Many of them don’t know what they are doing.”

“Her team gave her a good leg up on her first TV show,” claimed another source. “And this is the thanks they get? The reason she’s getting a second season at all is because of them.”

A spokesperson from “The Jennifer Hudson Show” reportedly told the outlet that “these claims are misconstrued” while adding it was typical to make changes.

“It’s typical for a show to make adjustments after a debut season, however, nearly 95 percent of the staff and crew are being asked to return.”

Hudson said that hosting her own talk show has been “one of the greatest joys of my career” following the news that the show had been renewed.

In my happy place !!! 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/EeLalvuQMy — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) May 24, 2023

She praised her “incredible team” in a statement to Variety, adding, “We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level.”

“I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another,” continued Hudson. “I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!”

Fans were happy to see the show renewed and shared their enthusiasm on Twitter.

“Such a great show. This is great news!” replied one fan. Another said, “Love to see it.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” premiered last September. By December, a 2022 report revealed that Hudson was ranked in the top 10 among the most popular daytime and late-night talk show hosts. The show was renewed for season 2 in February, and two months later it received six Daytime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

Days after sharing a celebratory post on Instagram, Hudson was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Common.

“He changes women like he changes his draws,” one fan warned. “Hope it lasts. Congrats, JHud, on your noms.”

Common and Hudson have reportedly been dating for months after meeting on the set of their upcoming film, “Breathe.” He congratulated her with a dedication post on Instagram after her show’s premiere, and since then it’s been nothing but rumors and allegations about their unconfirmed union.

In early May, they were spotted in their Chicago hometown taking a stroll on the side of a road.

Reports about Hudson cleaning house were also compared to Sherri Shepherd, who premiered “The Sherri Show” on the same date, Sept. 12. Shepherd reportedly let go of two of the remaining producers from “The Wendy Williams Show.”