‘SZA Must’ve Went to Draya Doctor’: Draya Michele Trends on Twitter After Fans Compare Her and SZA’s ‘Perfect’ BBL Bodies

It was a battle of the BBLs on Twitter this week after fans decided to compare SZA’s cosmetic makeover to former “Basketball Wives: LA” star Draya Michele’s.

A BBL, or Brazilian butt lift, is a surgical procedure where a doctor transfers fat from a person’s stomach, hips, or back to their thighs or bottom, which gives an individual a curvier shape.

A Twitter debate sparked recently after fans compared the fundaments of SZA (left) and Draya Michele (right). (Photo: @sza/Instagram, @drayamichele/Instagram)

The subject sparked a debate on Twitter after a social media user stated their belief that the “Kill Bill” singer had “the best bbl body anybody who says different is a hater. Facts.”

After years of speculation, SZA recently revealed that she had plastic surgery to “enhance” her assets during an interview with Elle magazine.

“It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it,” she told the outlet.

This was the first time the R&B songstress deeply discussed her surgery. She previously touched the topic in a few songs off of her chart-topping sophomore album, “SOS.”

Anytime the 33-year-old shares photos or videos of her curvaceous physique she becomes a trending topic on social media. Though she receives an array of praise for being curvier than most, a few fans deemed Michele’s body as the one they found most pleasing to the eye.

One user on Twitter contested the SZA tweet by showing full-body photos of the fashion designer writing, “Better than this? Idk.”

Thus the BBL conversation continued, with many rallying behind their pick for who has the best BBL.

“Draya got the best bbl and ima stand on that.”



“I think sza still has the better bbl drayas has a body many women have naturally.”



Despite the comparison, the majority of the users couldn’t determine which entertainer to pick.

“I really hate twitter cuz why r we comparing two beautiful women that none of u have a chance with.”



“I think both are equally good. SZA looks like a natural thick and draya a slim one.”

Though many believe Michele’s bottom isn’t natural, she has previously disputed rumors that she paid for a plumper back.

“SZA mustve went to Draya doctor cause her s–t is perfect.”

Back in 2019, the 38-year-old shared a tweet addressing all of the surgery she did and did not have. “For the record. I’ve never had lip suction, s curve, fat transfer, and Brazilian butt lift…. for any confusion out there.”



She continued, “There isn’t a doctor out there that can take credit for anything on except these boobs and that’s dr david Kim BEVERLY HILLS plastic surgery.”

Three years after her message, Michele underwent a reverse tummy tuck procedure to remove excess skin from her stomach. Regardless of her makeover, Michele has always been fit, and she maintains her body with workout regimes, yoga, dieting, and other exercise options.