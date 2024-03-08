Draya Michele Says Motherhood Is Her ‘Superpower’ After Announcing She’s Expecting Her Third Child, a Daughter Allegedly with 22-Year-Old NBA Player Jalen Green 

Draya Michele has ended weeks of speculation about her being pregnant by announcing she is expecting. The rumored father is NBA phenom Jalen Green. On International Women’s Day, March 8, the reality star revealed her growing baby bump and a message about motherhood being her supreme feminine power in an Instagram post.

“As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, ‘What is my purpose?’ For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence,” she wrote on the Instagram post that also revealed the unborn child will be her first daughter.

Draya Michele announces she’s seven months pregnant with first daughter amid rumors she’s dating Houston Rockets star Jalen Green. (Photos: Drayamichele/Instagram.)

Michele, 39, is already a mother to two sons, Kniko Howard, who is in his early 20s, from a previous relationship, and Jru Scandrick, 8, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, retired NFL player Orlando Scandrick.

The Mint Swim founder and 22-year-old Green first sparked relationship rumors after being spotted together last summer. Outrage over their 17-year age gap grew louder in January when some people began to wonder if she was with child after being spotted wearing overalls when she attended a Rockets home game.

Draya Michele seen supporting her boo Jalen Green sparking pregnancy rumors 😯 pic.twitter.com/GuiuiEu7G4 — soseriuzradio (@soseriuzradio) January 23, 2024

Her post continued, “We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”

Throughout the comments, there were also a number of congratulatory messages as well as those who gleefully forewarned the “Basketball Wives Miami” alum that her daughter was going to give her a run for her money.

Draya really tried to use International Women’s Day to announce her pregnancy as if we don’t know she was a deadbeat to her first son, and is now pregnant by a 22 year old who’s the same age as her son while she’s pushing 40. pic.twitter.com/677Qw5ZT00 — Annie ✨ (@MissAnnieSaj) March 8, 2024

Already the target of accusations of grooming the Houston Rockets guard, Michele’s pregnancy confirmation did nothing to curb the comments condemning her for “trapping” the young man. “The fact that she using women’s day to validate her situation,” read one person’s disapproval. Another wrote, “Retirement secured.”

A game clip that the 2021 No. 1 NBA draft pick posted on March 7 is also home to remarks from dismayed fans. “Disappointing you knocked up a ran thru 40 year old groupie. I know your parents PISSED,” wrote one person. The 6-foot-4 athlete was raised by his mother and stepfather, Bree Purganan and Marcus Green, and has one younger sister, Jurnee, 9.

“You the new PJ Washington bro, congrats! #finessed,” read another comment, drawing comparisons to Jalen and Dallas Mavericks center PJ Washington. The latter was embroiled in relationship drama after his ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner gave birth to their son in 2021. The two exes have a seven-year age gap. When they met he was only 18.

Michele has yet to confirm that Jalen is his daughter’s father, but she did feel comfortable disclosing that she is seven months pregnant with a May due date. But Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma seemingly confirmed the pregnancy after he was captured giving the pair a shoutout online.