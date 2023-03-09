‘Fresh Off the Table BBL Content’: SZA Stunningly Shows Off What the Doctors Gave Her In New IG Photos

SZA successfully conquered her recent show in Atlanta, but all fans can talk about is her stunning body in the recent Instagram photos.

The Grammy winner completely wowed her 15.6 million followers after showing nothing but her body in a sheer, figure-hugging dress.

The singer can be seen in a Jean Paul Gaultier dress which features a variety of colors such as blue, yellow, red, purple, and brown.

Sza shows off what the doctor gave her in new ig photos. @sza/Instagram

The outfit’s sheer-like material made her rounded buttocks all the more noticeable, but fans didn’t seem to complain.

“Atlanta owes me NOTHING,” she wrote, “Only 9 more shows left to go! thank you so much [SOS emoji] tour #SOLDOUT I ain’t even know the music cut off”

SZA also cleared up some confusion involving her stop in Philadelphia: “Philly the concert is gonna be THIS YEAR not 2025 lol the date is already settled I dunno why Ticketmaster sent that!”

Her montage of photos received over two million likes and had over 11,000 comments from fans and celebrities who were completely hypnotized by her shape.

“The a– is definitely PHAT,”

“OK BADDIE the dress is giving”



“This dress was made for you [heart eyes]”

City Girls rapper Yung Miami, who was also in attendance, wrote, “You were amazing! I had a time BEST CONCERT EVER”

The “SOS” creator received massive love for her body via Instagram, however a few fans on Twitter couldn’t help but bring up her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure.

“You know sza got a bbl cause ALL her content has changed. this is premium fresh off the table bbl content.”



“SZA’s BBL probably the best one in the game rn.”



SZA backstage at her sold out show pic.twitter.com/qmCNtC7JWE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 9, 2023

The 33-year-old left fans shook after confirming that she received surgery. In her song “Conceited” from her sophomore album, SZA sings, “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it, I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

Her announcement about the news received praise, mostly because of how unapologetically honest she was on the track.

“Conceited” is just one of many beloved songs from SZA’s popular album, which was released in December 2022. The project quickly gained recognition as a well-put-together compilation that tells a story the entire way through.

Since its release, “SOS” occupied the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for seven consecutive weeks and 10 non-consecutive weeks, dethroning Usher’s Grammy-winning album from 2004, “Confessions.”

With only two albums under her belt, SZA has proved she’s a force to be reckoned with.