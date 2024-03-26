Jalen Green Fans Say He’s Playing at the Top of His Game to Secure a Big Contract Following Draya Michele’s Pregnancy Announcement and Rumors About Two More Children

Houston Rockets star player Jalen Green is experiencing a winning streak on the court since news of him and Draya Michele expecting their first child together broke in early March.

The 22-year-old guard is his team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 19.5 points per game this season. In the March 23 matchup against the Utah Jazz, he posted 41 points, one point off his season high, helping his team win 147-119. On Monday, March 25, he scored a team-high 27 points as the team beat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-92 to win its ninth straight game.

As for what has him playing at the top of his game, the Merced, California, native previously shared, “Everyone just stepping up, everyone playing hard, you know, we chasing something right now. I think we all got the same goal. Yeah, everyone’s on board with it,” after a March 19 win against the Washington Wizards.

Jalen Green (left) fans speculate his winning streak has to do with an announcement by Draya Michele (right) of her pregnancy and rumors he fathered two more children with different women. (Photos: @jalen/Instagram, @drayamichele/Instagram)

In that game, Green happened to secure his sixth double-double of his career, a feat that unfolded after the news about him and Draya expecting the arrival of a daughter sometime in May.

When asked to describe his “hot streak,” he offered up, “I don’t know, like I said, I got a goal right now, and that’s to get to the playoffs and to win, stack as many W’s as we can before the end of the season…that’s just the main focus right now.” He eventually noted “my family, my family, my baby” as the motivation for stepping up his game.

Green did not explicitly state that the baby is the one the “Basketball Wives LA” alum is currently carrying, but some of his fans assumed she was to thank. “Bro seen he had a baby otw and turned into mj,” tweeted someone on X.

“The age difference between him and his kid gonna be the same difference as him and his girlfriend,” said a second person. A third joked, “Need to get me one of these. She changed this dude life lmao.”

While a fourth individual offered up more critical commentary. ” … he still don’t know that he was a free lick for that woman which is comical these kids don’t learn he got game on the court but don’t have no game in life,” they wrote.

The Mint Swim swimwear founder has been romantically linked to the 2021 NBA draft No. 2 pick since August 2023. Michele confirmed hearsay that she was pregnant with her third child after footage of her attending a Rockets game in February fueled debates about her attempting to hide her growing belly in a pair of oversized overalls.

The 39-year-old debuted her baby bump on International Women’s Day, where she extolled about motherhood being her superpower. “We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment,” she wrote at 28 weeks pregnant.

She opted not to confirm Green as her unborn child’s father; however, his fellow NBA player Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards seemingly validated the speculation when he congratulated them online.

Draya has since proudly shared photos of herself sitting courtside at a Rockets game. “Samba mama,” she captioned the carousel of images. Comments on the post have been limited, a measure that was taken amid backlash to the 17-year age gap between her and her baby’s father.

However, controlling what remarks can be left is a play that could not have been better timed. While headlines about Green’s precision on the court have been plentiful, there are others suggesting his spring baby is not the only offspring in the picture.

An unnamed model has since alleged that she gave birth to his first child in February, while an unidentified stripper claims she is also pregnant and shares a due date with Draya. Neither report has been confirmed, but that has not stopped people from reacting including Shannon Sharpe.

During a recent appearance on his and Chad Ochocino Johnson’s “NightCap” podcast, the two discussed how this would mean Green has fathered three children in a 12 month span. Johnson, a father of eight, said, “He think he me.”

“Somebody 21 or 22 and they promise man you take that with a grain of salt. Ain’t nobody promised ‘Imma be with you for the rest of my life man stop that,” added Sharpe before joking, “I might not even see you tomorrow and you talking about the rest of my life.”

“Explains why he hooping like that… HE GOT A FAMILY TO FEED,” said one person about Green’s game on the court. Another commented, “Bro think he Nick Cannon,” who has father 12 children with six women.

Green’s four-year $40 million rookie contract expires at the end of next season. After that he would become a restricted free agent, eligible for a $16.29 million qualifying offer from the Rockets and possibly far more. He currently earns an estimated $9.8 million. The 2024-2025 season will net him roughly $12.4 million.

Draya has been around the league for years now, but up until this point, the only athlete she shares a child with has been her ex-fiancé, former NFL player Orlando Scandrick. The exes welcomed a son, Jru Scandrick, in 2016. She also has an adult son, Kniko Howard, around the age of Green, from a previous relationship. She has never been married and considers herself non-traditional.