‘Still Got That BBL I See’: Fan Dredges Up Accusation Draya Michele Had Cosmetic Surgery After She Posts Bikini Pics

Earlier this year, Draya Michele went viral after fans assumed the reality star and actress had plastic surgery to obtain her impressively toned physique. And her latest bikini-clad photo had at least one fan believing she went under the knife again.

On Wednesday, June 15, the former “Basketball Wives: LA” star shared three photos of herself wearing a bikini from her bathing suit line Mint Swim.

Draya Michele faced fresh accusations of cosmetically enhancing her curves after posting these bikini pics. (Photos: @drayamichele/Instagram.)

“Finish your breakfast. @mintswimusa,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Fans were drooling over the 37-year-old’s curvaceous body, hips, and buttocks. Her comments were flooded with compliments and heart-eye emojis, including dozens who said she was “Body goals.”

“Don’t make sense how fine Draya is.”

“A majestic beauty in breathtaking views. Good morning to your ever so extraordinary self.”

“Let me just go ahead and use this as motivation to get my butt to the gym.”

“The best body fr stop playing with her.”

“Face card & body.”

“Still got that BBL I see,” wrote one fan who believes she had more plastic surgery.

Michele has repeatedly denied rumors she had a Brazilian butt lift for years. But in 2019, she hopped on Twitter to set the record straight about the work she’s had done on her body.

The “Tales” star tweeted, “For the record. I’ve never had lipo suction, s curve, fat transfer, and Brazilian Butt Lift…. for any confusion out there. There isn’t a doctor out there that can take credit for anything on me except these boobs and that’s Dr. David Kim BEVERLY HILLS plastic surgery.”

Since leaving VH1’s “Basketball Wives,” Draya Michele has been busy with her swimwear line and picking up gigs for her acting career. Her film and series credits include roles on “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “True to The Game,” “Til Death Do Us Part,” BET’s “Tales,” and a lead role in “We Belong Together,” to name a few. In 2021, the entrepreneur and mom gave viewers a behind the scenes look at her life in a 10-part series, titled, “Doses of Draya” on Zeus Network. Fans are hoping to see her in Starz’s popular strip club-themed series.

One fan said, “I don’t mean no disrespect. I wish u was on ‘P Valley’ show.”