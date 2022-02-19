‘Boy Them Doctors Was in The Bag with This One’: Draya Michele Trends on Twitter After Fans Assume the Model Has Gotten Work Done on Her Body 

Draya Michele became a trending topic on Twitter on Friday, Feb. 18, when fans speculated that the model had gone under the knife to obtain her physique after a clip of a bikini-clad Michele went viral.

Although Michele’s recording details are limited because the post since has been removed, that didn’t stop Twitter users from sharing a screenshot on the web.

Draya Michele’s body becomes a trending topic on Twitter after fans assume the reality star had surgery to obtain her figure. Photo:@drayamichele/Instagram

A social media user named @diortamm uploaded an image with the caption, “Draya’s body is INSANE!!” As the tweet circulated and generated likes, many voiced in the comments section that Michele has had surgery.

One Twitter user even claimed Michele underwent a skinny Brazilian butt lift, and compared it to Lori Harvey’s physique. A skinny Brazilian butt lift occurs when an individual gets a small amount of fat transferred to the buttocks through injection. This augmentation aims to give that individual a slightly enhanced curvy figure, but with a natural look.

“Boy them doctors was in the bag with this one.”

“Draya Michele surgeons was in that operating room with god behind them like.”

“I wanna know who did Draya Michele’s body.”

“Say it with me … “ SKINNY BBL” and it looks bomb .. it was bomb back in the day and still bomb now .. Lori Harvey has one as well .. they look good.”

Michele has yet to respond regarding the subject, despite the recent surgery accusations. In the past, the former “Basketball Wives: LA” star has denied ever going under the knife, with the exception of getting her breasts done.

She wrote in a 2019 tweet, “For the record. I’ve never had lipo suction, s curve, fat transfer, and Brazilian butt lift…. for any confusion out there. There isn’t a doctor out there that can take credit for anything on me except these boobs and that’s dr david Kim BEVERLY HILLS plastic surgery.”

