‘I’m a Risk Taker’: La La Anthony Is Ready to ‘Act Bad’ This Summer, Says She Plans on Taking More Risks with Dating

La La Anthony is ready to let her hair down and make the most of being single this summer.

The actress was married to future NBA hall of famer Carmelo Anthony for over a decade. The former couple wed in 2010 after a six-year engagement. But in 2017, their union hit a rough patch after rumors about Carmelo being unfaithful and fathering another child.

La La Anthony (Photo: @Lala/Instagram)

He and La La share one child, a 16-year-old son named Kiyan. By 2020, the former MTV VJ had officially ended their relationship, though she would not file for divorce until the following year. It’s unclear if the divorce has been finalized. But there has been much speculation about the actress’ love life since then.

Related: La La Anthony Says Women Shouldn’t be Afraid to Shoot Their Shot at Men They Find Attractive

Now, the “BMF” star is planning to take more risks when it comes to dating and potentially finding love this summer.

“I’m a risk taker,” she said on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” during a recent interview. “I am. I’m just trying to be more open, you know, and not have all these, like, ‘Okay, I can’t do this.’ It’s just about living and having fun and living in the moment.”

La La continued, “I’m really working on being more present in the moment, and I’m enjoying that space that I’m in right now.”

When asked if she’d be open to being set up on a blind date, the 40-year-old seemed weary but ultimately said yes, but with one caveat.

“If I trust the person that’s trying to set me up and I feel like they know me, then yes, but getting set up is scary,” she said.

Earlier this year, the INALA founder disclosed that she limits receiving relationship advice to a specific group of married friends like R&B singers Kelly Rowland and Ciara.

“Ciara’s very much an advocate of praying for what you want and being intentional about what you want … Kelly is just so, has just such an open heart. She’s always complimenting me and telling me what a great person I am,” said La La.

Despite the demise of her marriage, the entrepreneur told hosts Hoda and Jenna that she remains open to love, but admitted she does feel jaded while navigating the divorce.

“It’s been a couple years now, so I’m definitely just open and trying to be positive. It’s summer now. I said this is my outside summer. I’m going out more, I’m hanging out more, I’m just trying to live life and have fun,” she said.

And La La has already selected the perfect song to set off the theme for the warmer months: “Act Bad” by Diddy, the City Girls and Fabolous. She added, “So just do whatever you want this summer.”

The “Think Like a Man” star recently used the song in a post flaunting her jet-black hair and curves in a skin-tight outfit that bared a flash of midriff. Fans commented:

“Yessss my Girl.”

“One good turn deserves another….”Got D–nnn.”

“This is one sexy woman… u are flawless.”

La La is currently promoting her latest project, the new rom-com film “The Perfect Find” starring Gabrielle Union. The premise of the movie relates to an older woman, Jenna, played by Union, finding love in a much younger suitor named Eric, who is played by actor Keith Powers.

Unlike the film’s star, La La previously shied away from wanting to be romantically involved with a significantly younger man. Last October, she said it seemed as though the only men who wanted to date her were barely old enough to purchase alcohol.

She was later rumored to be dating her “BMF” co-star, Da’Vinchi, who is believed to be around the age of 27.

Lala went cougar??…because davinchi younger than us 😭 https://t.co/9HksiGazsL — ashley b. 💋 (@fukk_yo_tweetz) May 9, 2022

In the series, Da’Vinchi plays Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, a high school kid from Detroit who started a drug trafficking business with his older brother Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. Meanwhile, La La plays a mother of two and the wife of another local drug dealer, who ends up falling for young Terry.

The two have been spotted out on numerous occasions during concerts and shows, including La La’s attendance at the Broadway play “Thought Of A Colored Man” in November 2021, in which Da’Vinchi starred. They were later spotted hand-in-hand at a Mary J. Blige/Xscape concert in May 2022.

In February of this year, La La and Da’Vinchi were asked about their alleged romance during an appearance on “The Jason Lee Show.” Both parties denied that their on-screen chemistry continued when cameras were not rolling. Fans, however, still find that story hard to believe.