‘The Baby He Had While Still Married?’: Fans Bring Up La La Anthony After New Photos of Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Daughter Surface Online

La La Anthony’s name has become a topic of conversation after photos of Carmelo Anthony’s alleged daughter surfaced online.

A photo of the adorable 5-year-old, whose name is Genesis Harlo, was posted on her mother’s Instagram story. The retired NBA player reportedly shares the child with a woman named Mia Angel Burks.

In the picture, Genesis sported a graphic tee featuring Melo’s face on his iconic cover of “Slam” Magazine while she mirrored his pouting facial expression.

Carmelo Anthony and his daughter Genesis. (Pictured: @carmeloanthony/Instagram, @miaangel_/Instagram)

Burks’ 10-second upload was shared on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram feed, where fans in the comments mentioned Melo’s ex-wife and deemed this as the reason for their split.

“…DAUGHTER??!! Okay. I know Lala only got 1 kid hunty. It’s all making sense now.”



“The baby he had while still married?”

“Damn Lala put up with a lot of shyt.”



“That’s why she left him.”

Another photo of Burk’s daughter was also featured in Melo’s video earlier this week, where he announced his retirement after 19 seasons in the league.

Melo’s retirement video was nice but soft launching his daughter with unclear context then proceeding to say his legacy is in his son 😭 omg, lowkey chaotic — 1 of 1, number 1, the only 1 (@ag_tooslim) May 22, 2023

Burks previously blasted folks online who called her a homewrecker and blamed her for the demise of their 11-year marriage. In a since-deleted post on Instagram, she also called out the former Los Angeles Lakers player for not speaking up in defense of his daughter.

“Calling me out of my name and disrespecting me is one thing, I can handle that. That’s water under the bridge,” she wrote. “But calling my daughter disrespectful names like a ‘bastard child’ and telling me ‘f–k that baby’ all in Dms is crossing the line.”

“Her father may not defend her, but I will ‘till the end,” Burks continued. “She didn’t ask to be here, and it doesn’t matter how she got here, she’s here. If you don’t want to see her stay off my page.”

La La, 40, filed for divorce from Anthony in 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their breakup. This marked the second time they had split. During their time together, the 38-year-old was accused of stepping outside of his marriage. Some have inferred that this is what prompted their first split in 2017. They later reconciled in 2018, in an attempt to make things work.

However, their union didn’t last long after multiple outlets alleged that Melo had fathered other children with different women.

One month before La La filed for divorce, Hollywood Unlocked exclusively reported that Melo had fathered twins with a nameless woman.

This past February, the radio personality turned actress candidly spoke about the pain she and her son, Kiyan, endured after news of his alleged infidelity broke out. While appearing on “The Jason Lee Show,” La La described it as a “traumatic experience with my son hearing things, whether true or not true.”

Since their separation, La La has publicly spoken out about her disinterest in remarrying. She shared this information on an episode of “The Breakfast Club,” where she also stated that most of the married couples she knows aren’t truly happy.

“They’re not happy and don’t wanna be married; they prefer to be single,” she told hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God.

Marriage may not be La La’s desired goal right now, but only the universe knows what’s in store for her future.