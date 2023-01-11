‘I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want to Date Me’: La La Anthony Says Dating Is Already Off to Rough Start In 2023, But 22-Year-Old Suitors Still Don’t Stand a Chance 

La La Anthony is hardly on the prowl despite regaining her single status following her split from Carmelo Anthony and subsequent divorce filing. While it is common for some people to set their intentions for finding love in the new year, La La is simply remaining open to the possibility of landing a new love interest.

As many will recall, she stated last year that the only guys shooting their shot in her DMs were just beyond the pale of legal. “It’s the wildest thing. Guys will DM me and want to take me out and I’ll Google them, I’ll be like, ‘You’re 22 years old.’ Like, how,” remarked La La when she appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in late October. However, when TMZ recently caught up with the “Power” actress, it seemed her prospects had shifted.

Carmelo Anthony with La La Anthony. (@lala/Instagram)

“I retract my statement,” she told the outlet’s reporter. She jokingly added, “It’s the top of the year, and I don’t feel like any guys want to date me.” When the reporter further probed for answers about her dating life and the chances a younger guy could grab her attention, she said, “Age ain’t nothin’ but a number.”

For a short while, fans were almost certain that she and her “BMF” cast mate Da’Vinchi had become an item. On the show, their characters are romantically involved. The former “Growinsh” actor is reportedly 27 years old. Neither of their teams ever confirmed if the rumored romance was true or just a figment of everyone’s imagination.

La La, 41, continued, “I prefer whoever is for me. Whoever God says is for me, I’m good with it.” When it comes to connecting on a conversational level, she noted “everybody is different” but that “22 is a little too young.” While the typical college-aged suitor might not be able to wine and dine the New York native, she did reveal that a 34-year-old absolutely stands a chance.

Joseph Sikora, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi. Photo: Lala/Instagram

The former MTV VJ and Carmelo were together just a few years shy of two decades. They met in 2003 and became engaged on Christmas Day the following year. They wed six years later in a grand ceremony at Cipriani’s in New York. By that time, the former couple had already welcomed their only child, then-3-year-old son Kiyan. However, their love story began to fall apart in 2017 when their first separation was leaked to the media. In recent years, she shared that she and the future Naismith Hall of Fame inductee tried their hand at salvaging the relationship, but their efforts proved futile and too little too late as rumors of infidelity continued to crop up.

In July 2021, she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. “We had some great times. We have a beautiful son, Kiyan, who’s amazing. It wasn’t all bad. We had great, great times. It ended bad, but we’re still friends, and we co-parent great,” she said of her decision. Who knows, the year is still young, so her luck may turn around before 2023 is over.