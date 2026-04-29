‘I Understood What She Was Saying’: La La Anthony Swore Off Marriage After Carmelo Anthony, But One Phone Call Made Her Rethink Everything

La La Anthony is back making headlines as she prepares to host the Met Gala for a fifth year.

The actress, who has starred in the hit shows “Power” and “The Chi,” is always busy with her many gigs. Between hosting, mentorship, and being an impact in the world, one area of her life hasn’t quite fallen into place.

La La now has more time to tap into herself, especially with her 19-year-old son, Kiyan, away at college. He attends the alma mater of his dad, former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, years after a messy divorce.

La La Anthony opens up about her future following her messy divorce from NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony. (Photos by JC Olivera/Getty Images; Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Hispanic Heritage Foundation)

‘A Whole Curveball Came My Way’: Carmelo Anthony’s Ex-Wife La La Reveals Shocking Truth About Secret Love Child Shattering Their Marriage

La La and Carmelo were married for 11 years before she filed for divorce in 2021 after infidelity.

They separated in 2017 after the ex-NBA star infamously fathered a child with another woman while married. But the heartbreak kept La La down for years. But now she has high hopes to pour back into herself and allow love to find her once again.

She recently shared her thoughts about the possibilities for her future and what that means for dating.

The 43-year-old mom of one appeared on the “Today” show on April 24, where she got open and candid with hosts Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager.

After gushing over her new role in Season 4 of “Reasonable Doubt,” which is currently in production on Hulu, La La got into her personal life.

Hager asked if she was dating, but the actress bypassed the question with her travel aspirations.

“I am thinking about traveling more,” La La said. “I am still working all the time. … I do wanna travel more and get out there and see more of the world.”

However, the ladies didn’t let Anthony skirt the question, and Jones reminded her of her past comments around marriage.

“You once said that you were never going to get married,” said Jones. “And your girl Ciara was like, ‘stop saying that.'”

Anthony replied that the ‘Goodies” singer advised her to stop saying she would never get married again.

“She was just like, ‘You know, words hold so much power and just be careful.’ Because I was like, ‘I am never getting married again,'” La La explained.

“[Ciara] called me, ‘Like, stop saying that!’ And ever since then, I understood what she was saying, and I stopped saying it.”

“I don’t know what God has planned for me in the future,” La La added.

The “Trouble Man” also shared that it was hard sending her son off to college last year. Kiyan attends Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York, and he plays guard on the school’s basketball team.

Despite missing her only child, La La is his biggest fan. She never misses a chance to see her son play, even if that means hiding her frustration when seated next to his father.

The body language 😩 https://t.co/mfFYPhIoK2 — Loud and Right. (@b0mbchell_) November 25, 2025

“I am a crazy basketball mom,” she revealed. “I mean, I am his No. 1 fan. I am always at the games, screaming, going crazy.”

Last November, she played nicely while sitting next to her at their son’s basketball game.

La La seemed locked into her phone, unbothered by Melo’s presence as she flipped her long ponytail. Meanwhile, Melo seemed to be talking to someone outside of the camera frame.

The body language screamed, “She can’t stand that man but she gotta support the baby.”

Fans reacted to La La’s appearance on social media. One fan noted the obvious regarding her ex-husband: “Carmelo fumbled this one! La La is a real one.”

Some wayward YouTubers suggested that La La should have stayed married to Melo; they were promptly roasted.

“Her husband cheated and had a daughter via an affair while married to La La. Why would she stay married to Carmelo when he’s unfaithful?”

Carmelo shares daughter Genesis Harlo Anthony, 8, with Mia Angel Burks, but he reputedly was unfaithful with multiple women throughout his marriage.

La La has always taken everything in stride and moves with grace. She remains focused on increasing her bag with actor and producer credits.

Her remarks come months after Carmelo appeared to snub her during his Hall of Fame speech.

Last November, Melo joined the 2025 Hall of Fame class alongside Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, and Billy Donovan. During his speech, he thanked key figures in his life — his late father, sister, mother, close friends, Syracuse University, and teams like the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.

“My kids saved me. They gave me a reason to move past ego, past noise, past criticism. They reminded me that legacy isn’t what you leave behind, it’s what you lift up,” Melo stated at the ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept., referring to his son, Kiyan, and his daughter, Genesis, who sat in the audience.

He continued, “To every woman who’s held us together, I owe everything to the strength of women. To the women who raised us, who loved us through our mistakes, who believe in us before the world saw our potential. I stand here because of you.”

Melo went on to call single mothers, grandmothers, and sisters the “real MVPs” for their roles in raising children with absentee fathers.

He failed to mention his ex-wife, who was married to him throughout his NBA career.

