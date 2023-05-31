‘Back Got Back’: Serena Williams Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump in New Photos, Fans Zoom In on Her Curvier Physique

Serena Williams has a sense of humor while embracing her ever-changing body as she awaits the birth of her second child.

A very pregnant Williams shared new photos of her growing baby bump while on vacation in Italy. In the images, she is shown wearing a strapless, fitted black gown. While posing face forward, it nearly seems as though baby No. 2 is nowhere to be found.

Serena Williams shows off her growing baby bump. (Photos: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

In a second photo, the tennis legend cradled her belly while showing off her side profile. She playfully captioned the Instagram post, “CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear. I am Seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back. … slide right.”

In the comments, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, wrote, “This kid somehow kicks more than Olympia. It’s everywhere.” The world-class athlete’s fans instead chose to zoom in on her curvaceous figure.

“Lady that back was there before the baby…you look fab,” wrote one person.

Another joined in on the banter about Williams’ prominent backside with, “Girl… you’ve always had back.. Embrace it. The baby is in the front.”

Two more remarks read, “I think that back is half the reason there’s a baby at the front” and “Baby got back!!”

In a previous, and more candidly captioned, post, the 41-year-old reminded followers that she is just like them and sometimes struggles with her confidence.

“Being confident is not always easy. Not even for me! Especially taking pics and being pregnant! Sometimes people close to you will try to take your joy- but it’s important to remember who you are and never be afraid to shine,” she wrote.

Williams revealed that she and Ohanian were expecting a new bundle of joy in early May when she attended the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Onlookers were stunned to see that her growing stomach was the best accessory to her black Gucci gown, designed to pay homage to late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam winner is already a mother to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Williams admitted that she kept the pregnancy a secret from the 5-year-old. “The reason I haven’t told her is because she can’t keep a secret,” explained the expectant mother in a video posted to her newly launched YouTube channel.

A follow-up video showed fans the emotional reveal. “It turns out I’m not getting fat, but I have a baby in my belly,” said Williams to her mini-me. “You’re going to be a big sister.” Olympia excitedly celebrated the news as her mother shed tears of joy.

The retired tennis player has yet to announce the baby’s gender or tell fans exactly how far along she is.