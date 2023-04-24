‘ITS BORING OUT HERE’: Serena Williams Hints at a Tennis Comeback with Recent Photos, Fans Beg Her for an Epic Return

Serena Williams may have stalled her career as a professional tennis player, but her latest Instagram post has fans certain that she’s hinting at a possible return to the court.

The mom of one shared photos of herself standing in her backyard tennis court. In the photos, she is seen sporting a pink Nike zip-up top, blue tights, and a neon green Nike hat while a tennis racket occupied her right hand.

Serena Williams teases epic tennis return. @serenawilliams/Instagram

“Just trying to stay fit here,” she wrote as her caption.

Williams’ post received over 70,000 likes along with over 1,000 comments begging her to make an epic comeback to pro tennis.

“Come backkkkkkk WE NEED YOU SO BAD ITS BORING OUT HERE”



“Staying fit to be ready for a comeback at the grand slams?”



“Serena!!!!!!!! I can’t stand you!!!! This tension and stress! Can you come back?! Please and thanks!”



“@serenawilliams Queen Serena, please come back, tennis is so boring without you”

This isn’t the first time Williams dangled the possibility of a glorious return in fans’ faces. In February, the 41-year-old posted two pictures of herself in a Moncler long-sleeved sweater tucked into her Moncler pleated mini-skirt.

To fans, her look resembled a tennis ensemble, which prompted individuals to share their hopes of seeing Williams back on people’s TTV screens playing and on the tennis court.

With Serena Williams saying farewell to tennis, I want to ask you one question:



Any sport. Any era. Male. Female. 🤔



Who is the #GOAT ? 👇 pic.twitter.com/4UahRtIg6G — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) September 3, 2022

While folks are holding out hope for her comeback, Williams recently told Gayle King on CBS Morning that she currently has no desire to return back to competitive tennis.

“I’ve literally given my whole life to tennis,” she said. “And it’s time for me to give my life to something else.”



Though her dad is pushing her to make a return, the probability for that seems highly unlikely, at least for now.

“My dad is like ‘Serena you should play one more Slam, you should play like two more Grand Slams or —’ and I’m like ‘Dad, stop,’” Williams confessed.

In August, the athletic mogul played her last tennis match in the U.S. Open, making it to the third round before being defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic.

She recounted her last moments on the court with King, noting that she was “unhappy” with her final farewell.

“I was there to keep going and to keep winning and, um, yeah, it wasn’t, it was more or less like ‘I can’t believe I let that match go’ more than anything,” the girl mom revealed.

Williams announced her decision to step away from tennis in an interview with Vogue magazine last year.

Now that tennis is no longer a time-consuming priority, the tennis legend has honed her skill as a fashion designer behind her clothing company, “S by Serena.”

Williams also says she is open to having another child with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The two married in 2017 and already have a 5-year-old daughter together, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.