‘I’m Not Sleeping, I’m Resting My Eyes’: Fans Are In Tears After Serena Williams Falls Asleep During Date Night with Husband Alexis Ohanian

What was supposed to be an eventful date night for Serena Williams and hubby Alexis Ohanian quickly turned into nap time for the tennis legend.

The couple recently carved out some alone time at an NBA game inside the Miami Heat Arena, but, according to the Reddit co-founder’s Instagram photo, their sporty date didn’t go as planned.

In the picture, Ohanian – who recently turned 40 years old on April 24 – can be seen wide-awake watching the Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks from a private suite at Kaseya Center.

As for his wife, the only thing Williams could see were her two eyelids as she rested her head on the entrepreneur’s shoulder.

“Mom & Dad night out,” Ohanian wrote in his caption.

The photo received over 22,000 likes and over 300 comments noting how comical and adorable the couple appears to be.

“It’s perfectly okay – the main thing is you’re together”

“I adore you both. Y’all are everything @serenawilliams @alexisohanian”



“You are so cute. What a lovely couple!”

One fan anticipating Williams’ response said, “I’m not sleeping, I’m resting my eyes.”

The tennis champ also shared the comical flick to her Instagram page, writing, “Papa,” with a red heart as her caption. The post has since received over 103,000 likes.

No need to wish Alexis Ohanian happy birthday cos he gets to spend every birthday with Serena Williams. That's the biggest birthday gift ever lol. — Boma Brown (@thatbomabrown) April 25, 2023

Williams’ and the investor’s love story began back in 2015 after they stayed in the same hotel in Rome. After one year of dating, Ohanian proposed to Williams at the same hotel that ignited their romance.

In a sweet poem shared on Reddit, Williams wrote, “I came home a little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage awaited. Destination: Rome.”

The letter continued, “To escort me to my very own “charming.” Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. This time he made it not by chance. But by choice. Down on one knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”

Before the couple said their “I dos,” they welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., into the world in September 2017. By November of that year, they were officially married in front of a star-studded guest list of friends and family that included Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.

During a recent interview with “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King, Williams credited her husband for being able to “handle her.”



For Ohanian, their relationship works because he knew there would never be a time when they would outgrow each other. He said, “I knew I had met someone who was always going to explicitly, believe me sometimes, or implicitly challenge me to be better.”

Ohanian then described his wifey as a true “ride or die.”