‘Lil KP’s in the Making but They’re All Gorgeous’: Diddy Shares New Photos of His Twin Daughters with Big Sis Chance, Fans Zoom In on Their Face and Poses

Sean “Diddy” Combs is nothing short of a proud father after his three oldest daughters made their “high fashion debut,” as he describes it.

His twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and the eldest Chance were caught smizing for their fashion spread in V Magazine. The music mogul shared a few posts on Instagram in celebration of the three teenagers and their big moment, and he could not contain his excitement.

“My babies,” he said in a video as she showed off the magazine. “Proud dad alert. Proud dad alert. Oh my God. The hearts are bulging out my eyes as we speak.”

In a separate post, he shared images of Chance, 17, with her twin sisters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, who looked stunning while serving face and dressed in variations of black ensembles.

Diddy’s daughters make their high fashion debut with a feature in a magazine. @diddy/Instagram

“I’m so proud of The Combs Queens,” he wrote for his caption. “They did such a great job on the @VMagazine shoot. I’m so proud of you girls!! You all look simply regal, majestic, beautiful & strong. Words can’t even explain!”

In the photos, Chance can be seen smiling and posing with her braided hair in a bun. Meanwhile, the twins, who also donned a similar hairstyle, had their braids intertwined together while holding hands. They took a more serious approach as one looked into the camera head-on and the other showed off her profile.



He closed his message by stating, “I’m one of the luckiest men in the world!!”

Naturally, Puffy’s comment section was filled with social media users who admired his daughters’ effortless beauty.

Chance is Diddy’s daughter from his relationship with Sarah Chapman. However, many commentators couldn’t take their eyes off the twins and their mesmerizing features, which of course were inherited from their late mother, Kim Porter. The fashion and runway model passed away from pneumonia in 2018.

“They got it from their Mama so beautiful.”

“The twins are going to be the next-generation super models.”

“The Porter Effect and it’s so evident.”

“Lil KP’s in the making but they’re all gorgeous.”

V Magazine dropped their exclusive story about the Combs sisters on Wednesday, May 24. While discussing their passion for fashion, D’Lila recounted watching her mother get heavily invested in the art of modeling, which ultimately moved her to do the same.

“It was very inspiring,” she said, “watching her try on clothes and take pictures… We always would watch her and know that that’s what we wanted to do.”

Back in 2021, the twins followed in their mother’s footsteps and made their runway debut at the Dolce and Gabbana show in Italy.

Diddy’s daughters have grown up before viewers’ eyes, including his. Recently, the “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems” artist nearly lost his head after realizing his teenage children have reached the years when dating becomes an interest.

While on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” in 2022, he told the host that his then-15-year-olds “better not be dating.”

According to Diddy, the appropriate age for his daughters to begin dating is 17. If that’s the case, Chance is of age. But as for D’Lila Star and Jessie, he has approximately seven months to prepare himself for that reality. Meanwhile, his youngest, Love Sean Combs, is only 6 months old.