‘Kim Would be So Proud’: Diddy’s Twin Daughters Walk In Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show, Continuing Late Mom’s Legacy

Diddy and the late Kim Porter‘s twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs picked up their mother’s modeling baton this past weekend while making their runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Italy. Porter, who passed away from pneumonia almost three years ago, was a model in the late 1980s and 1990s.

The 14-year-olds, alongside their half sister Chance Combs, 15 — who wore a black, glittery dress — modeled the designers’ Alta Moda collection. The twins sported similar looks as they strutted down the runway. Jessie wore a silver sequinned lace corset dress, while D’Lila donned a black ensemble with pink-and-white flower pieces.

Diddy expressed how proud he is of his daughters after they participated in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Italy. Photo:@diddy/Instagram

While the crowd marveled over the young talents, no one was more proud of their success than their father Diddy. The mogul documented the teens’ appearance with several clips on his Instagram story. One recording showcased the “Come to Me” rapper excitedly gazing at his girls while placing both hands on his chest.

Immediately following the show’s success, Diddy and his daughters took to their respective social media accounts to celebrate. The 51-year-old wrote alongside a picture with his daughters, “Words can’t explain. LOVE. 💫✨⚡️.” On their joint Instagram account, the twins wrote, “OMGGGG THIS IS LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE. We are so excited that we got to walk in the @dolcegabbana fashion show. Thank you so much for having us join the show in Venice, Italy. And we want to say a HUGE Thank You to our dad and team for helping us get through this amazing show. WE LOVE YOU GUYS AND THANK YOU we hope to be back soon.”

In thw midst of the celebration, many fans commented on Diddy’s viral video of his daughters. A handful of remarks stated how proud Porter would be.

“Omg Kim would be so proud! They are so beautiful ❤️.”

“Following in their mommy’s footsteps… How amazing.”

“Man I know Kim is in heaven with the brightest smile watching them 😍😍.”

“They’re so pretty! 😍 Mini Kim Porters. R.I.P.”

Among the Porter comments, a few brought up Diddy’s heartfelt reaction to seeing his daughters participate in what is deemed the biggest show of the year. One wrote, “I’m literally Diddy the entire time like Jesus they killed it .” Another said, “He LOVES THEM And Isn’t Afraid To Show It Good Job Love ❤️😂”

One social media user gushed over how Diddy’s daughters left him stunned. “I love how they took his breath away 😍.”