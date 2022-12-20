Diddy Surprises Twin Daughters with Matching Range Rovers at Sweet 16 Party, Fans Get Distracted By Their Outfits

Sean “Diddy” Combs threw his daughters a Sweet 16 to remember over the weekend. Jessie and D’Lila Combs, whom the music mogul shared with his ex, Kim Porter, were captured dancing and singing with friends in videos posted online.

Footage shows Diddy walking his girls out of the party to find two Range Rover Evoques he purchased in black and white. Overwhelmed with emotion, the twins were caught crying over their expensive rides that range in price from $44,700 to $215,000.

Hollywood Unlocked captured additional TikTok footage from rapper Coi Leray, who performed at the twins’ 16th soiree. It shows Jessie and D’Lila in matching goggles and futuristic gray outfits lined in hot pink.

While the girls looked stunning to many, some fans in the comments section had a lot to say about their attire. Many believe the celebrity kids should have worn something less revealing and more age-appropriate. One person said, “I don’t think that outfit is age appropriate honestly.. but yea.”

A second observer wrote, “They are 16 I don’t see how that is appropriate, but the world we live in today, I guess I must get use to this.”

Fans criticize Diddy’s parenting after his twin girls wear revealing costumes for their 16th birthday. (Photo: @diddy/Instagram.)

Jessie and D’Lila’s actual birthday is on Wednesday, Dec. 21. A handful of fans began criticizing Diddy’s parenting skills since becoming a single father following the sudden death of their mother. As previously reported, Porter, was found dead in her home on Nov. 15, 2018. She died from pneumonia at 47. Fans are concerned about how the “Gotta Move On” artist is raising his daughters.

“I don’t like it. It’s not cute. Diddy need to stop chasing these womens and be a father,” said one person. “What image is he setting for his daughters? I know their mom would not approve of this. And before y’all reply that’s my opinion.”

Another individual brought up Diddy’s ability to juggle multiple businesses while dating multiple women. “How does he have time for all these women when he has these 2 lil ladies??? Poor things, guess they getting raised by the help hence the outfits smh he better treat these women as he would want his twins treated.”

A third social media user said, “I wonder if Diddy wants his daughters to date a man like him?”

Diddy has been trending for weeks for dating other women outside his open relationship with Yung Miami and announcing the birth of his new daughter named Love Sean Combs. The child was allegedly born on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California, according to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ.

It has Diddy listed as the father and a woman named Dana Tran as the mother. The outlet claims, “It’s unclear exactly when Diddy and Dana met, or the extent of their relationship.”