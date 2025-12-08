‘I Thought He Was Ick’: Jennifer Lopez Rejected Diddy at First, Then Somehow Ended Up Under His Love Spell After Her First Divorce

As Sean “Diddy” Combs continues his fall from grace, interviews of interesting people from his past — including ex Jennifer Lopez — have exploded as fans search for clues they say were hiding in plain sight.

Lopez and Combs dated for three years and split in 2001 following a tragic event at a nightclub that nearly ended a woman’s life and sent a former Bad Boy artist to jail.

However, new questions have been raised about how she and Diddy became a couple after a video clip of her saying she didn’t care much for the now-disgraced music mogul after their first encounter.

Jennifer Lopez reveals how she felt about Diddy before they began dating.

“At first I didn’t like him at all,” Lopez said in a 2007 television A&E series “Biography” years after their split. “I thought he was … like you … know ick.”

In the interview, she revealed that their relationship became an important part of her personal growth and her journey toward learning to set boundaries.

“Sean and I were very different in a way,” the “For Your Love” singer said while recalling the uncommon start to their relationship. “I wanted my family, even though it wasn’t going well. That’s how I was raised.”

Lopez explained that she was very “family oriented” when they first met and was actually “married” to her first husband, Ojani Noa, a Cuban-born waiter and aspiring actor. They married in February 1997, and their marriage lasted just over a year, ending in divorce in early 1998.

The “Jenny on the Block” singer said the two formed a friendship that eventually evolved into something more after her divorce.

While Lopez has claimed her marriage was falling apart before her relationship with Combs began, a previous interview with Noa suggests he believes the Bad Boy Records founder contributed to their split.

He pointed to the environment surrounding Lopez’s debut album, “On the 6,” noting that not only was his wife suddenly earning millions from her record deal, but Combs was also hired to produce several tracks.

“When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers,” Noa recounted, citing Diddy’s involvement as the starting point for “deception, lies, and separation.”

Lopez explained in the clip that after her divorce was finalized, she and Combs grew closer because of their similar experiences with fame and relationships.

“Once I got to know him, and we became friends first, we developed this bond. We both understood where we were in our lives, and we both understood that no one else knew exactly how we felt,” she stated.

The clip ends with Lopez recalling the moment she sat handcuffed to a bench and found “comfort” in having him there for her. Lopez and Combs were arrested on Dec. 27, 1999, following a shooting at Club New York in Manhattan.

Rapper Jamal “Shyne” Barrow, a protégé of Combs, was also arrested and charged separately. Barrow ultimately was convicted in 2001 and served more than eight years in prison.

Their tumultuous relationship lasted three years, which Lopez has previously described as both positive and negative. In a 2002 Diane Sawyer interview, she further confirmed her complicated feelings.

“It just wasn’t a good relationship for me,” Lopez declared. “It didn’t so much have to do with him as it had to do with me at the time. I had to learn to care about myself a little bit more and put up certain boundaries of what I would accept and wouldn’t accept because, really, he was just being himself.”

In 2003, the “Get Right” singer told Vibe magazine that they broke up because Diddy cheated on her, causing her significant emotional distress. “It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful,” Lopez said. “I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

Her disdain for Combs and her desire to distance herself from him his likeness has been apparent amid his recent legal troubles. At AFI Fest 2024, while promoting her film “Unstoppable,” she abruptly left an autograph session when a fan asked about Combs’ legal battles and the disturbing allegations against him.

Lopez’s decision not to speak publicly about the allegations has drawn mixed reactions. Some have even criticized her for seemingly using the relationship to boost her music career, while others accuse her of being complicit or trying to protect her image.