‘I Can’t Stand the Cuteness’: Diddy Fans Gush Over an Adorable Photo of Him with His 4-Month-Old Daughter Love

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, has completely taken over his Instagram feed and fans’ hearts.

The rap mogul uploaded another photo of him showing the infant child on his lap as both of them stared out past the camera.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his daughter Love (Pictured: @Diddy/Instagram)

“I’m BIG LOVE! [black heart]. She’s baby love [red heart],” he wrote for his caption.

To no surprise, Diddy’s photo received massive love from fans and other celebrities.

His picture received over 189,000 likes with over 1,600 comments filled with people gushing over his daughter’s adorable face.

“I can’t stand the cuteness.”



“What a doll.”



“I don’t normally do this celebrity baby stuff, but she is lovely! #girldadvibes”

While his comments were mostly positive, one fan poked fun at Diddy’s age, suggesting that he is too old to still have infant babies.

“Aww his grandbaby is so cute!”



The 53-year-old announced the birth of his daughter on Twitter in December 2022. It was eventually revealed that he shares this child with 28-year-old Dana Tran.

Love Combs is one of seven of Diddy’s children.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs with his kids, Quincy, Christian, Justin, D’Lila, Jessie and Chance for Essence Magazine. pic.twitter.com/hF6VnlVRH1 — جوزفين (@JosphineMamdouh) April 23, 2019

Diddy welcomed his first child, Justin Combs, in 1993 with his then-girlfriend Misa Hylton. In 2016, Justin graduated from UCLA and became the first Combs family member to graduate from college.

Shortly after Justin’s birth, Diddy found himself in a relationship with the late model Kim Porter. The two had their first child together in 1994. Christian “King” Combs has made a name for himself within the industry as a rapper.

He’s created several hits such as “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” which pays homage to The Lox’s ‘90 hit and even features Puff Daddy and “Gas You Up.”

The 24-year-old is often compared to his dad and even portrays Diddy in the new season of “Wu-Tang: The American Saga” on Hulu.

Diddy had his first daughter, Chance Combs, with his long-time friend Sarah Chapman in 2006. Though the two never publicly dated, they’ve made sure to have a healthy co-parent relationship.

Five months after Chance was born, Diddy and Porter welcomed their twin girls, D’Lila and Jessie, into the world. The stylish fashionistas recently dropped jaws after uploading their gorgeous homecoming photos.

Diddy also has a son he adopted in love, Quincy Brown, who was born in 1991 to Porter and singer Al B. Sure! Brown has attained a successful acting career starring in films such as “Brotherly Love” with Keke Palmer and “Dope.” He was also a main character in Lee Daniels’ FOX hit “Star.”

Diddy’s family is blended, but one thing is for sure: They all have a lot of love for one another.