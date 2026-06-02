‘Wow’: Diddy’s Early Release Dreams Fade Fast After Graphic New Allegations Put Him Back Under the Microscope

Diddy has been fighting consistently to be let out of prison early, but a set of new criminal charges against the Bad Boy music mogul could crush his hopes and add additional time.

According to TMZ, Sean “Diddy” Combs is at the center of new sexual assault allegations dating back six years.

Per the outlet, publicist Jonathan Hay alleges that in September 2020 while working on a Biggie Smalls remix with Biggie’s son CJ Wallace, he ended up in the same room with Diddy — and things took a turn.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has started his first prison job, washing and drying clothes at FCI Fort Dix, drawing both humor and sympathy online. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Hay claims the Sean John founder used one of Biggie’s shirts during an alleged inappropriate encounter before making a sexually suggestive remark toward him and tossing the shirt in his direction.

A few months later, in March 2021, Hay recalled a second alleged encounter with Diddy.

He alleges that after flying to Los Angeles to continue working with CJ he and Diddy were once again alone. That’s when Hay claims Diddy referred to him as a “snitch” and forced him into another act.

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Hay didn’t file an official police report regarding the alleged incidents until September 2025 in Largo, Florida, but the case was transferred to Los Angeles where the site of the alleged incidents occurred.

Per Los Angeles County District Attorney spokesperson Venusse Dunn, local detectives have presented their findings to the D.A.’s office where it’s currently under review.

As of now, reps for Diddy have not responded to the latest round of allegations.

Fans took to social media to offer their opinions of the latest chapter in Diddy’s ongoing legal issues, and they didn’t hold back.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out that Diddy is already imprisoned and the focus should be on who’s running our country.

“Wow, we are all after Diddy to serve more time while we have worse running our country! WTF, makes no sense. I’m off the finger pointing, give him more time, bandwagon,” they shared.

Another chimed in, adding “This is PR bullsh-t they only did this because the viral tapes came out. Now all of a sudden he’s got “New Charges.”

A third also echoed a similar sentiment. “Why are they still coming for him but Trump and MAGA are protecting pedos?! GTFOH!

However, not everyone believes in shifting the focus and expressed that Diddy is getting what he deserves.

“Hope this guy gets the justice he deserves! The world is not safe with the diddler on the loose!,” a user wrote.

“Make sure you charge him because he thinks its funny,” another shared. “At this point they should just keep him there for eternity,” a commenter wrote.

“Good we don’t want him out of prison,” another X user added.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. He has been in prison since his initial arrest in 2024.

Following his sentencing in 2025, Diddy’s prison term has been reduced multiple times.

The most recent reduction was in March 2026, when it was confirmed that Diddy will be released from federal prison six weeks earlier than previously expected, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The reduction was due to the music mogul entering a rehab program following his incarceration.

Diddy is currently set to be released from prison on April 25, 2028.