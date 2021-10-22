All Grown Up: Diddy’s Daughters Show Off Their Beauty at This Special Coming-of-Age Event

Diddy‘s daughters Chance Combs, 15, and 14-year-old twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, recently entered a new milestone in their lives.

This past weekend, the teens attended their first homecoming dance.

Diddy and Kim Porter’s twins daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs wear matching ensembles, metallic purple dresses to their first homecoming dance. Photo:@the_combs_queens/Instagram

The Combs sisters — who attend Sierra Canyon, a private school located in Los Angeles, California — showed off the looks they wore on social media prior to the event. Jessie and D’Lila made a quick dance video while wearing matching metallic purple dresses, with each donning a gold necklace. They topped off the look with long sleek ponytails.

As for Chance, the 15-year-old decided to take a different approach from her sisters and wore a red dress with matching pumps, accessorizing the attire with a few pieces. The list includes diamond studs, a gold bracelet, a ring, and a Dolce & Gabbana clutch. She completed the entire look with a downward hairstyle.

Diddy’s 15-year-old daughter Chance Combs attended her first homecoming dance in a red dress with a Dolce & Gabbana clutch. Photo:@the_combs_queens/Instagram

The homecoming dance isn’t the only school activity the girls participated in, especially Jessie and D’Lila. On Oct. 9, the twins, also cheerleaders, flaunted their skills on the football field during the homecoming game.

The teens’ current life events come a month after their runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Italy. The Combs sisters modeled the designers’ Alta Moda collection. Their debut went viral when Diddy shared a touching clip that showed him marveling over his girls.

Following the show, both the mogul and Jessie and D’Lila took to their respective Instagram accounts to commemorate the special moment. Diddy wrote in a now-deleted post as he shared a photo of his three daughters, “Words can’t explain. LOVE.”

The twins took to their joint account and thanked everyone for helping them get through a successful show. “OMGGGG THIS IS LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE. We are so excited that we got to walk in the @dolcegabbana fashion show.”

They added, “Thank you so much for having us join the show in Venice, Italy. And we want to say a HUGE Thank You to our dad and team for helping us get through this amazing show. WE LOVE YOU GUYS AND THANK YOU we hope to be back soon.”