‘Where Is Diddy Draws Caresha???’: Fans Have Questions for Yung Miami After Diddy Strips Down to His Birthday Suit In New Video

Fans are calling on Yung Miami for some answers after a video surfaced of Diddy, showing him seemingly dancing in his birthday suit.

The Bad Boys CEO can be spotted dancing on a black-and-white coffee table in a hotel. Wearing nothing but black socks and jewelry on his neck and wrists, Diddy continued dancing with his hands in the air while a camera was set up nearby.

Diddy and Yung Miami. (Photo: @diddy/Instagram; @yungmiami305/Instagram)

The video was for Diddy’s new track, “Act Bad,” featuring Fabolous and the City Girls. Before dropping the song, each artist shared a 24-second clip on their own respective Instagram pages. It features dozens of ladies dancing in bikinis, money being thrown in the air at a club, a lit yacht party, and Diddy baring it all.

“Diddy just look like he a city girl…. just city girlin,” joked one fan in the comments section under Yung Miami’s post.

The 50-year-old’s body was blurred out, but it seems the image has already been ingrained in viewers’ heads. Many asked the host of “Caresha Please” to explain why her “Papi” was partying in his birthday suit.

“Where is diddy draws caresha????,” one user asked, to which she responded with one shrug emoji.

Another wrote, “Tell diddy un blur that clip I’m tryyyyn see sum,” and one other said, “Oh kay Puff Zaddy with the thang thang hanging out…”

There were a few people commenting who were taken aback by what they had just witnessed, including one comment that read, “Not Diddy bucket nekked.”

The best of this video is a naked Diddy just tweakinnnnnnnn out 😂 https://t.co/8phr2XdxXA — A. 🏹 (@cvrlyhairshawty) May 26, 2023

The “Act Bad” anticipated summer hit comes one week after Yung Miami dropped her “act bad starter kit” which is intended for baddies who want to have an unforgettable summer.

Miami’s now-expired story, which listed the top four essentials needed to have a great three months, made fans suspect that there was possible trouble between her and her “Papi.” However, it can be inferred that her post was simply a promotion for their new single.

Diddy and Miami have been romantically linked for nearly three years now. Despite rumors that they were no longer involved, the couple recently attended the 2023 Met Gala together earlier this month.

In addition to “Act Bad,” Diddy previously released two singles titled, “Gotta Move On,” with Bryson Tiller and “S-x in the Porsche” with Canadian singer PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Both songs arrived under his new R&B label, Love Records, which is also in partnership with Motown Records. This venture was created in May 2022 and was meant to honor Diddy’s love for rhythm and blues music.

“For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers,” he told Variety in an exclusive interview.

According to outlets, Diddy is planning on releasing his fifth studio album as a follow-up to 2006’s “Press Play.” The release date is still unclear, though spectators believe that the father of seven will be dropping an album before 2023 is over.