‘I Ate That Verse’: Yung Miami Seemingly Shades Her ‘Papi’ Diddy In New Song with Lola Brooke and Latto

New York rapper Lola Brooke has completely taken over the rap game with her hit song “Don’t Play With It.”

Though the tune is nearly two years old, its newfound popularity prompted the Brooklyn native to release a remixed version with rappers Latto and Yung Miami.

The remade song hit YouTube Thursday night and captured the ladies’ respective audiences.

While many fans applauded the trio for their dynamic chemistry, several commenters mentioned Miami’s verse, which seemingly threw shade at her “Papi,” aka Diddy.

Yung Miami seemingly throws shade at Diddy in new song. (Photo:@yungmiami305/Instagram)

As soon as the 29-year-old’s verse began, she came in hot and heavy, rapping, “I’m on demon time, taking n—-s souls.”

Miami continued to use catchy wordplay during her verse, and in the final line, she confidently said, “Caresha single and saditty, he okay with it, no shade with it, no shade with it.”

While the Florida native has faced major criticism about her rapping abilities in the past, this particular verse has fans praising her pen game.

Twitter user @lovecraftcuntry uploaded Miami’s 37-second bit onto their Twitter account writing, “Caresha SPAZZED” as their caption, the tweet received over 2.2 million views.

“Caresha single and sadditty (DIDDY) HE OKAY WIT IT.. NO SHADE WIT IT NO SHADE WIT IT SHE ATE THATDKDJSOJAQMznsnsm”



“Caresha ate bad with that verse. hard ass Diddy line”

“Nah she sliddd & on beat”

Miami appeared to be proud of her lyricism as well because she penned a message that read, “I know it’s popular to say I can’t rap but I ate that verse DON’T PLAY WITH IT REMIX OUT NOW!!!”

I know its popular to say I can't rap but I ate that verse 🥰🥰🥰 DON'T PLAY WITH IT REMIX OUT NOW!!! 😜😜 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 24, 2023

While many fans have concluded that her line was about Diddy, the mother of two has not publicly confirmed the claims.

However, the Bad Boy CEO shared the song on his Instagram page, where one fan commented, “We see your Shorty Wop doing her thang! Lovin it,” under his post.

Caresha and the rapping mogul turned heads after they were pictured together at Quality Control Music’s Pierre Thomas’ birthday bash, which the 53-year-old hosted.

Since then, the nonexclusive couple has made endless headlines due to their flirtatious interactions. However, the status of their relationship was recently put into question after Diddy revealed the birth of his seventh child, Love Sean Combs.

A few individuals also have speculated that she was growing tired of their romantic agreement because of her previous tweet that she was “not sharing my next n—a.”

Nevertheless, neither Miami nor Diddy have announced that their relationship has come to an end, and they both still currently follow each other on social media.