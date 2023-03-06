‘Caresha Please’: Fans Call Out Diddy’s ‘Shawty Wop’ Yung Miami After She Says She Doesn’t Want to Share Her Man

Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee has made it clear that her next relationship will be strictly monogamous.

The City Girls rapper has been dating music mogul Diddy for the past two years, but it appears she may be ready to be someone’s exclusive lady.

Yung Miami. (Photo: @yungmiami305/Instagram.)

In a sharp tweet posted on March 5, the 29-year-old wrote, I’m not sharing my next n—a!”

In a contradicting tweet three minutes later she said, “It’s been a long week I just want my man.”

Though her tweets were short, fans couldn’t help but write up think pieces about the meaning behind the random post.

“LMAOOOO but y’all swore she didn’t care cause she gettin’ what she wanted out of Diddy pls there’s no woman on earth that are actually ok with certain s–t, they make y’all think they are to feel/look less dumb for settling now it’s this lmao”



“Proof that women act happy to share a n—a online but be in DEEP in their feelings in real life about it.”

Yung Miami’s post reached The Jasmine Brand’s Instagram page, where a few fans quickly dismissed her comment by suggesting she was aware of Diddy’s lifestyle.

“Caresha please she will be alright on Tuesday.”



“Girl whatever.”

“I’m glad you come to your senses.”

Diddy and Miami were first spotted together at a birthday party for Quality Control Music’s Pierre Thomas in 2021. Since their first interaction, the two have managed to confuse audiences about the status of their relationship.

However, in June 2022, they finally admitted that they “go together” on Yung Miami’s talk show “Caresha Please” on Revolt. Months later, in September, she further explained the depths of their relationship in an interview with XXL Magazine from September 2022.

“When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re single,” she said, “he see other people outside of me and I see other people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating.”



It became clear that the Bad Boy CEO was seeing other women outside of his “Shawty Wop” after he announced that he fathered a newborn baby girl, Love Sean Combs, in October 2022.

Once news broke that Diddy had a child with 28-year-old cybersecurity professional Dana Tran, fans wondered what that meant for him and Yung Miami.

Some fans suggest that ever since the birth of his daughter, Diddy and Yung Miami have not been spending as much time together.

The latest photo fans can see of the pair was shared on Dec. 31, 2022, which shows the “Act Up” rapper and the “Move On” artist riding on the back of a four-wheeler.

Though the current status of their relationship seems uncertain, fans have theorized that the tiny heart tattoo behind Yung Miami’s ear was inspired by Diddy’s newfound brand, which revolves around love.