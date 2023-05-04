‘What Happened to Single and Saditty’: Fans Call Out Yung Miami for Hanging Out with Diddy In New York Despite Confirming Their Split

It looks like Diddy and Yung Miami are still dating … Real bad!

The pair recently attended the 2023 Met Gala together earlier this week, and now fans have spotted them riding a train in New York City.

Yung Miami is called out by fans after claiming single life but popping out with Diddy. (Photo:@yungmiami305/Instagram)

In the newly released photos, Yung Miami — whose formal name is Ceresha Brownlee — can be seen sitting beside her “Papi.” The Miami native rocked what appeared to be a magenta jacket and pants set with a black top underneath.

As for Sean “Diddy” Combs, he sported a yellow shirt, a brown fur coat and black jeans.

Snapshots of the unofficial couple quickly made waves to The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where fans called out Yung Miami for claiming the single life weeks before she popped out with Diddy.

“I thought they was done I was rooting for her.”



“Just admit that she’s your girlfriend and be happy. Damn.”

“what happened to single and saditty.”

In March, Miami hopped on New York native Lola Brooke’s remixed version of her hit song, “Don’t Play With It,” with rapper Latto.

During her verse, the 29-year-old seemingly shaded Diddy, 53, while using ambiguous wordplay to confirm that she’s single. In the song, Miami raps, “Caresha single and saditty, he okay with it, no shade with it, no shade with it.”

One month after her line made waves throughout social media, she claimed that her romantic relationship with Diddy was no more.

9x out of 10 😄🥲🙂🙂🤣 pic.twitter.com/vINmCLvanE — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 4, 2023

While speaking to The Cut for its April cover story, the mom of two replied, “No,” when asked if they were still together.

“We’re still good friends! But we’re single,” Miami said. “That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it.”

Though she confirmed being single, the Bad Boy CEO recently said while talking to Vogue that they were currently dating.

“Me and Caresha we’re dating,” he said. “And we’re just enjoying ourselves.”

The pair has been romantically linked for two years now after they were first spotted out together at a birthday party for Quality Control Music’s Pierre Thomas in 2021.

While many suspected that their relationship took a turn for the worst after Diddy announced fathering his seventh child with another woman, it appears as if the two couldn’t stay away from each other.