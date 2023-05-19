‘Diddy Must Be with His BM’: Fans Say Yung Miami Is ‘Back Outside’ After Sharing Her ‘Act Bad Starter Kit’ for the Summer

With summer slowly approaching, rapper Yung Miami found it appropriate to reveal her “act bad starter kit” to ensure that her followers have a fulfilling three months.

In a now-expired Instagram story, “The City Girls” rapper gave her fellow baddies the important essentials needed in order to maintain the perfect summer.

Yung Miami shares her ‘act bad’ starter kit with fans. (Photo: @yungmiami/Instagram)

Since “acting bad” requires a person to be outside, Yung Miami reminded fans to never leave the house without anything in their system.

“1. A good meal / snack before the turn up,” she wrote, “you can’t act bad on a empty stomach.”

Secondly, the mother of two urged everyone to keep two personal bottles, one filled with alcohol and the other one filled with water.

“2. Make sure you got your Bottles/ shots with some water to wash it down or in between shots.”



For her third essential, Yung Miami suggested her followers take either a Lyft or have a designated driver to travel to their destinations stating, “3. B—h get with the gang and make sure to get a driver / Lyft so you can act the baddest.”



Lastly, the Miami native advised those taking her advice to have fun, “4. GO OUTSIDE AND LIVE YOUR BEST MF LIFE!!!”

In another post, she referred to the forthcoming summer as a “Cresha please summer,” stating that she’s “back outside girls! N—a free. & Matching energy With a blonde wig.”

The Shade Room obtained her starter skit and shared it on its Instagram page, where fans shared mixed reviews about taking her advice due to her confusing relationship with rap mogul Diddy.

“She typing that all while being under Diddy”



“Another case of ‘Y’all go do what I rap about’ while I stay in this situationship with a billionaire”



“Diddy must be with his bm or one of his other side pieces”

“You mad at Diddy”

Though fans were weary about applying Yung Miami’s advice to themselves, it looks like the mobility app Lyft might change a few people’s minds. A rep reportedly for Lyft dropped a message in the outlet’s DMs, suggesting that the company has a ride code for anyone who’s using Miami’s starter kit.

“heyy shaderoom social squad!,” the post read. “wanted to let y’all know– we saw Yung Miami mention Lyft yesterday on your post. We whipped up a ride code for the roomies trying to get out of the house this summer. We left a comment on your post with the deets.”



Lyft offered the first 400 users or “baddies” who’d be using Lyft for the summer with a special discount code.

“you heard @yungmiami305,” they wrote, “baddies are calling a Lyft this summer! Use code ACTBAD for $10 off a Lyft ride for the first 400 people who see this.”

After reading the message, several fans expressed using the promo code, “Ngl the code just worked for me,” one comment said. Another message suggested that the code was no longer in use, “Code has already expired yall no use.”

Despite her giving single advice, Yung Miami has been tied to Diddy for nearly three years now. Still, when talking to The Cut for its April cover story, the “Where The Bag At” lyricist revealed that she and Diddy were no longer an item.

Not even a month later, they attended the 2023 Met Gala together and were captured side-by-side enjoying a train ride in New York. In an interview with Vogue, as they prepared for the fun-filled event, the Bad Boy CEO said that they were still dating.

Theories about Miami and Diddy’s relationship hitting rocky waters came onto the scene after he announced he’d fathered his seventh child to another woman. Regardless of the hearsay, it appears that the two artists can’t seem to leave each other alone.