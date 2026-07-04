‘THIS IS ABSURD’: Yung Miami’s ‘Spend Dat’ Anthem Turned Into One of This Year’s Messiest Internet Spats—and Now India Arie Is Facing Blowback

Summer only recently started, but Yung Miami already is in the running for the smash hit of the season with her club anthem “Spend Dat.”

Despite her fans going crazy over the song, not everyone feels that way.

Enter neo-soul veteran India Arie, who made her stance regarded the song abundantly clear following Yung Miami’s appearance at the 2026 BET Awards.

What has happened since is an all-out social media discourse that shows no signs of slowing down.

Yung Miami (left) and her “Spend Dat” single have the internet in an uproar over its suggestive lyrics, and India Arie (right) has something to say about it. (Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Here is everything you need to know about the “Spend Dat” controversy.

In April 2026, Yung Miami returned to music with her hip-hop ode to scammers, “Spend Dat.”

Although listeners embraced the song upon its initial release, it didn’t achieve peak popularity until it went viral—the ultimate litmus test for success in today’s music industry.

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Not only did the song go viral with social media users, specifically those on TikTok doing the dance challenge inspired by it, but celebrities also shown their love for the song.

Jamie Foxx, Kehlani, Ciara, and LisaRaye are just a few stars who have joined the “Spend Dat” wave.

Which is why it was no surprise when Yung Miami graced the stage to present at the BET Awards and the crowd was singing along to “Spend Dat” well after the music stopped.

However, this is where all the drama started, courtesy of Arie.

Taking to Threads following the show, the Grammy winner shared her opinion of the song and noted that she objected to the lyrics that celebrate illegal activity.

When a user posted a viral rant calling out the public for embracing Yung Miami after she defended her imprisoned ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs in court, Arie responded and touched off a fierce online debate.

“I finally realized that not EVERYBODY wants to get free,” the singer began. “And it was a very, very, very rude awakening. smh. because the mass acceptance of this song is a crystal clear sign of this much bigger truth.”

Almost immediately, social media was on fire and split down the middle, with fans of both artists fighting it out in comment sections across platforms.

Things got so intense that Arie has shared multiple follow-up posts responding to the backlash she has received for her opinion.

“THIS IS ABSURD – FEEL FREE TO READ BELOW. OR NOT SINCE EVEN A SHORT SENTENCE CAN BE TURNED INTO FODDER OF YALL WHO JUST NEED A TARGET FOR YOUR ANGER LOL,”she wrote in her first follow-up.

She accompanied that post with a lengthy explainer clarifying that she never called for a boycott of “Spend Dat” and that she always speaks up for her beliefs.

When another Threads user pondered why Arie is directing her sole criticism to Yung Miami instead of the male writers who also helped write it, the “Brown Skin,” singer offered a reply.

“Yall tryna rationalize something that doesn’t need it. If you like it listen. If you don’t like, don’t listen,” her comment read.

“For clarity, I did not call for the boycott. I commented on the thread of SOMEONE else calling for a boy,” she added.

Arie continued: “I don’t think this song should be boycotted. I think what I actually said in my comments, but y’all not actually reading my comment. this whole thing is ABSURD.”

When another user informed Arie that Yung Miami’s fans (himself included) did not care about the song’s lyrics, she offered her take.

“Look, lol if y’all gonna drag at least be mad about what I said, and not what somebody else told you I said.,” Arie wrote.

“I DID NOT CALL FOR A BOYCOTT. That was someone else lol this is ABSURD. I would really be sad if I expected anything better from y’all LOL geez.”

The singer also made it clear that when she posted clarity for her comments, she was not apologizing for her opinions.

“I did not apologize. I don’t have anything to apologize for. lol This WHOOOOLE thing is ABSURD,” Arie posted.

Just when it seemed that things had died down a bit, largely because Yung Miami had not publicly responded, the situation took an extremely messy turn.

On Thursday, July 2, the producers of “Spend Dat” took to Twitter to post a video of themselves in the studio listening to an apparent remix of the song that features a sample of none other than India Arie’s biggest hit, “Video.”

Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” producer J. White Did It teases remix using India Arie’s “Video” song pic.twitter.com/bkt72C7BEi — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) July 2, 2026

Previously silent throughout the drama, Yung Miami finally entered the chat and responded to her producers’ taunting and petty post toward Arie with a few wide eye emojis.

That brings us up to date, as Arie has not yet publicly responded to the “Spend Dat” remix sampling her song — although, much like this unexpected drama, anything could happen next.