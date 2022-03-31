‘It Was the Leg Kick for Me’: Mimi Faust’s Daughter Leaves Social Media In Shambles with Her Steve Harvey Impersonation 

In other news that has nothing to do with the Oscars but perhaps deserves a “Best New Actor” award, Mimi Faust’s daughter had social media users in tears earlier this week following her impersonation of longtime television host Steve Harvey.

In a roughly 30-second clip posted to her Instagram account on Monday, March 28, Mimi’s daughter, 13-year-old Eva Giselle Jordan, whom she shares with record producer Stevie J, was spotted alongside a friend reenacting a 2018 episode of “Family Feud.”

Mimi Faust and daughter Eva (L) and Steve Harvey (R). Photo: @mimifaust/ Instagram @iamsteveharveytv/ Instagram

“If all the TV hosts got into a fistfight, who’d win?” the youngster was seen mouthing as she sported a thick fake mustache similar to Harvey’s signature look. Eva’s mannerisms and hand gestures made the clip even funnier.

The clip was viewed over a million times as fans flooded the comments section with laughing emojis. Several people noted that Eva’s take on the longtime comedian was spot on, while others highlighted the teen’s burgeoning personality, including one person who wrote, “Mimi!!! Omg She is hilarious and adorable and I love it oh my God! The personality is coming all the way through yessssssssssss.”

Another person commented, “Bruh kids are funny af these days. I don’t remember us being this hilarious when we was lil, we used to cuss like a sailor though.” “ I’m gone. When that bell dinged and she kicked her leg,” a third person wrote before adding, “Too cute! #GreatTikTokLadies.”

A fourth person wrote,” I’m hollering. They were on point and it was the leg kick for me.” “Mimi!!!!!! Y’all need your own show with Stevie. She has a dope personality,” added a fifth online user.

Mimi herself made headlines earlier this month after she and retired WNBA star Ty Young called off their engagement for the second time after a video of Young with another woman resurfaced on social media.

The two began dating in 2016 — part of which was shown on the reality show “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” — and got engaged in 2020. In March 2021, the two had initially called off their engagement. Mimi told fans online that the reason behind their breakup had to do with her and Ty naturally growing apart.