‘Karlie Tore Her Face Up’: Fans Do a Double Take at Karlie Redd’s Unrecognizable Look In ’90s Throwback with Mimi Faust and Claudia Jordan

A throwback image of media personality Claudia Jordan pictured with “Love & Hip Hop” stars Mimi Faust and Karlie Redd is causing fans to do a double take.

On Saturday, July 27, the Instagram blog @TheBishGossip posted a picture of the ladies hanging together at a club in the 1990s. While all the women look beautiful, fans in the comments were shocked to see how different Karlie Redd looks now compared to then.

One person pointed out the elephant in the room: “Karlie tore her face up !! Mimi always been pretty and Claudia also looks nice.”

Another follower commented. “Karlie shoulda kept her face.”

“Man wtf did Karlie do her face omg,” another stated, “She was dropdead gorgeous .”

And one was convinced Redd was not even in the photo. “Were Karlie at not even tryna joke fr.”

A 1998 throwback photo of Mimi Faust, Karlie Redd and Claudia Jordan has fans taking notice of Karlie Redd’s recent appearance. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

“Young Karlie Red was fire, I wasn’t familiar with her game,” an X user wrote. Another simply captioned the photo: “Mimi Faust, Claudia, and the unrecognizable Karlie Redd.”

Although the majority of the comments focused on how Redd’s plastic surgery has given her a whole new look, several agreed that all of the women were “90s’s fine.”

One disrespectful commenter, however, got an earful after referring to the trio as “thots” on X.

“Even the thots in the 90s were modest,” they wrote, to which Jordan clapped back, “THOTS? Hella inaccurate and disrespectful. We were young ladies figuring out our lives. Don’t do that.”

THOTS? Hella inaccurate and disrespectful. We were young ladies figuring out our lives. Don't do that. — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) July 30, 2024

Jordan posted the original picture on her Instagram on July 19, 2020, captioning it, “Guess who? The late 90s. #1998.”

Her comments were a little kinder about Redd’s drastic change in looks; they were more surprised that the women knew each other.

The actress and media personality told one commenter how she knew the two reality television stars. “Mimi introduced me to her and I referred her to my former management rep. Then I didnt see her for a loooooong time. And now look at us all? Mimi and I used to be roommates in LA for like a year. Memories….”

Faust’s comment of “OMG Throw back for Real,” confirmed the blast from the past. Jordan jokingly replied, “@mimifaust girl yes!!! Before we knew about weaves! Lol”

Despite the obvious change in her features, Redd has denied having cosmetic surgery on her face.

On a candid Live from 2022, Redd addressed fans asking if she had any work done.

“Let’s keep it real. I got lip injections, and Tim (her makeup artist) is always getting on me, like, ‘Stop doing the lip injections or whatever.’ So, I’m going to stop because everyone is always talking sh— about my face.” She continued, “That’s all I got on my face. I have not had surgery, but I always make Tim do my makeup with my eyes doing slanted. […] That is my thing; make my eyes catty.”

YouTube courtesy of 9MagTV

One thing that hasn’t changed over the years is Jordan and Faust’s friendship, which spans over two decades. In a 2015 interview with N’Style Atlanta, Jordan revealed that she and Faust met 18 years prior through mutual friends on a girls trip to Cancun.

The two joked about “bonding over tragedy and triumph.”

As they shared snippets of funny stories that happened during their friendship, they got sentimental about their long-lasting friendship. “I’m looking at Mimi and I’m like, ‘I’m proud of my girl,” said Jordan. Later, adding that despite all of the reality television drama the two were experiencing at the time, she was “glad they have a real friendship that had nothing to do with cameras.”

Faust then showed her friend love. “She has been the same since day 1,” Faust said. “I would never have to worry about bumping into Claudia two years later and her turning up her nose at me.”