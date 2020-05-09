‘Work It Baby Girl’: Fans Gush Over Stevie J.’s Adorable Video of Daughter Bonnie Bella Strutting Her Stuff

After only three years on this earth, Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez‘s daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan, already knows how to make an exit.

Stevie J. shared a video of little Bonnie Bella looking too cute in a red dress and tiny heels, jamming along to “Let It Go,” the hit song from Disney’s “Frozen,” and letting Elsa’s words sink in as she fiercely walks away.

Stevie was seemingly inspired by his baby girl’s confident exit, captioning the video “Grateful for another day🙏🏽 walk away from negativity as confident as Bonnie♥️.”

Bonnie Bella sings along with “Frozen.” @hitmansteviej_1/Instagram

Although the video, shared April 30, was captured on her mom’s balcony, Bonnie is currently sheltering in place with her dad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joseline confirmed in an interview that their daughter was with Stevie when shelter in place orders were given, so she’s living it up with him until they can be reunited again. “She’s in a beautiful big house, she’s having a good time, she’s got the pool, she’s got the jacuzzi. She’s doing amazing,” said the “Puerto Rican Princess.”

Fans loved seeing the 3-year-old sing along to the hit Disney film’s soundtrack and sashay away, and they left over 1,800 comments complimenting the “little star.”

“Work it baby girl!” encouraged a fan. “We can all take lesson from the little ones! Care for others as much as they care for you! You either get the glass full, half full or empty! The choice is yours! 🤷🏽‍♀️”

“Such a little Star ⭐️ ❤️,” gushed a second.

“Go Bonnie with her heels on 💅 she’s her mommies daughter,” a third observed.

“Bonnie is something serious with that walk…too cute,” complimented a fourth.

“🤣 Yesss Bonnie Bella come thru with the hand on hip and kitten heels 😍,” said another.

“Walk on baby girl walk on❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a sixth follower wrote.

Joseline and Stevie J. welcomed Bonnie Bella in 2016. Bonnie is Stevie’s youngest of six, and is Joseline’s only child.

(From left) DJ. Balistic Beats, Joseline Hernandez, Faith Evans, Bonnie Bella and Stevie J. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

Stevie and Joseline have since split, with Stevie J. going on to marry singer Faith Evans and Joseline engaged to DJ Balistic Beats. After overcoming years of turmoil surrounding their relationship, the former “Love & Hip Hop” couple recently began co-parenting to provide a healthier environment for their daughter.