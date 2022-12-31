‘Stevie’s Genes Are Strong!’: Fans Notice the Resemblance Between ‘LHH ATL’ Star Joseline Hernandez’s Daughter Bonnie Bella and Mimi Faust’s Daughter Eva Giselle in New Pic

Former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez couldn’t let days continue to go by without wishing her daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan, a happy sixth birthday.

The Puerto Rican Princess flooded her newest Instagram upload with several photos of Bonnie giving fans insight on how her mini-me spent her day.

Showing Bonnie in an all-green princess gown with a tiara on her head and a rainbow-colored mermaid braid, Hernandez dropped a lengthy message wishing her daughter a wonderful birthday.

“My princess is 6! OMG. Someone pinch me! Dec. 28, 2016, She was born! Yesterday was a very special day! I hope she enjoyed everything she asked for! Bonnie Bella is a perfect kid. @ballisticbeats and I are so lucky! We love you Bonnie’Bella”

Bonnie Bella Jordan. @joseline/Instagram

Popular media site, The Shade Room, reposted Hernandez’s photos and uploaded them onto their page, where fans mentioned how much Bonnie Bella resembles her father, hip-hop record producer Stevie J, as well as her half-sister Eva Giselle Jordan whom he shares with LHH Atl alum Mimi Faust.

“She looks just like Stevie.”



“Wow! Stevie’s genes are strong because she looks just like her sister, Eva!”

Bonnie Bella (left), Eva Giselle (right). (Photos: @joseline/Instagram, @hitmansteviej_1/Instagram)

Hernandez, Faust and Jordan were involved in one of the biggest “LHH” love triangle scandals. Jordan and Faust were on-again, off-again for over 15 years, however, when Hernandez came into the picture in 2012 as a rising artist Jordan was managing everything shifted.

The trio’s relationship was nothing short of tumultuous. They even attended couples counseling together during the show’s first season. The counseling quickly went downhill after Hernandez found out Jordan lied about not being with Faust anymore, which resulted in her punching him in the head.

Through all the meltdowns, manipulation tactics and never-ending insults, each individual involved now has their own relationship with their respective partners.

Hernandez is now with producer Robin “DJ Balistic Beats” Ingouma, Jordan was married to R&B singer Faith Evans before the two announced their plans to divorce last year, and Faust is now in a relationship with WNBA star Tamera Young.