‘Why Is a Pregnant Lady at the Club?’: Fans Call Out A$AP Rocky and Rihanna for Partying at a Nightclub After the Rapper Checks Rowdy Patrons Tussling Nearby

A$AP Rocky shared a strict message for clubgoers during a recent outing with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna.

In a video circulating across social media, fans were able to hear the “Fashion Killa” rapper check a few attendees at a club for getting into a physical altercation.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. (Photo: @asaprocky/Instagram)

The two men’s scuffle likely took place in the same VIP section where he and RiRi were placed, according to Rocky’s message.

“Y’all n—-s act like gentlemens right now,” he yelled into the microphone. “You heard? I got my lady here, y’all n—-s calm that s–t down, man.”

Rocky continued, “Don’t be in this section doing all that s–t. Calm that s–t down. Y’all act like gentlemens when y’all in our presence.”

The two lovebirds share one son, RZA, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month. Rocky and Rihanna are currently preparing for the birth of their second child, whose gender has not yet been revealed.

Rocky’s PSA was soon shared on numerous media sites such as The Neighborhood Talk, whose comment section focused more on the pregnant singer’s presence at a nightclub, where any unforeseen casualty could have taken place.

“No shade, why is a pregnant lady at the club?”



“well be pregnant at home…not in a nightclub surrounded by drunk/high people. you think people thinking about her while they in the midst to turn it up?”

Though plenty of users inquired about the Grammy winner’s attendance, a few fans defended Rihanna’s actions by stating that the intended fun-filled event was originally meant for her.

“Y’all saying she’s pregnant but it was their promotion party, and either way people need to learn how to act.”

“It was her promo party! Tf y’all mean ‘why is she there’.”

The “Diamonds” singer was spotted at Jay-Z‘s post-Oscars party during her first pregnancy in March 2022. Despite conflicting opinions, she is not the first entertainer who has strutted into an event at a club with a pregnant belly.

Back in 2016, Blac Chyna was photographed in a skintight dress as she left The Penthouse nightclub in Hollywood while pregnant with her first child, King.

A year later, Jay’s wife, Beyoncé, was seen partying at a Hollywood club event organized by her husband while carrying their now 5-year-olds twins, Sir and Rumi Carter.

Cardi B also attended a birthday party for Pierre “Pee” Thomas” at the Gold Room in Atlanta in 2018 while pregnant with her daughter, Kulture, who turns 5 in July.

Currently, neither Rihanna nor Rocky has addressed the now-viral video.